Put Auburn Away Because Now Texas A&M Next Step in Journey
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Now Arkansas has to back up a win where the Auburn Tigers probably feel like they threw a possible win away. Literally, with four interceptions.
Take away the 10 points the Razorbacks got from Auburn gifts, well, you're playing overtime and who knows what can happen when those things start. As we know it can go on for awhile.
In any event, all of that is in the rearview mirror now. Another trip to Arlington, Texas, for the final trip to AT&T Stadium (the Jerry World thing talking heads love became ridiculous about 2010). In drag racing, there was a time you had to back up a record run with the next one being close to that.
Hog fans need to see a win in a series that hasn't been kind in a decade. Arkansas seems to find different and hilarious ways to lose these games. There really have been some losses making you wonder how that even happened.
We'll hear from Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman this morning and, outside of the injury report, we'll hear more about the game. Don't expect to hear any discovered nuggets from watching the tape of the win over the Tigers.
Nobody knows more than the coach this team has been a work in progress since spring. Besides, you don't want them playing their best game of the year in the SEC opener.
Thinking like that usually results in a really bad November. The schedule is only going to get tougher because nobody was picking Auburn to be in the playoffs. When you consider a remarkable five turnovers (most unforced), let's not get too cocky over that game.
"We have to go beat Texas A&M, you know," Pittman said Saturday. "What [the win] does, it gives you a shot in the arm. It makes you feel good. It makes practicing a little bit easier. But just because I believe that we’ve got a really good team and can win on the road, you have to go do it.
"I don’t want to put last year or 9-4 season, I don’t want to put any of them together. I just want to play this season. We’re 3-1 and lost in double overtime to Oklahoma State and we all know we had our chances there."
It's fine to be optimistic. There were some positives to take away from the game, but it became pretty quickly the Tigers weren't ready to set the world on fire. They aren't settled at quarterback, which is almost always a sign of trouble.
The Razorbacks just found a way to take advantage of that. It's what teams playing in bowl games around New Year's do.
