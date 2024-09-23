Razorbacks' Freshman Picks Up Top Defensive Player Honor
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Getting a couple of interceptions shot Arkansas defensive back TJ Metcalf into the SEC Defensive Player of the Week following his performance in the 24-14 win at Auburn in their league opener Saturday.
Metcalf had a role in four of the Razorbacks’ five takeaways with two interceptions, a forced fumble and a pass breakup that led to Doneiko Slaughter’s interception at the Arkansas 19-yard line on the Tigers’ opening drive of the game.
Three of the four takeaways he had a hand in ended Auburn drives in the red zone. Following the pass breakup that led to an interception, Metcalf jarred the ball loose from Auburn running back Damari Alston on the Arkansas five-yard line, which the Razorbacks recovered in the end zone.
Metcalf then made a diving interception of Auburn quarterback Hank Brown at the Arkansas eight-yard line with just 26 seconds remaining in the second quarter. The sophomore collected his second interception of the day with 14 seconds on the clock in the third quarter.
Metcalf also finished with four tackles and two pass breakups.
The Birmingham native became the first Arkansas defender with at least two interceptions, two pass breakups and one forced fumble in a game since defensive back Kenoy Kennedy accomplished the feat against South Carolina in 1999.
He also became the first Razorback to register an interception in consecutive games since Dwight McGlothern accomplished the feat in 2022-23. Metcalf was the first Razorback with multiple interceptions in a game since Alfahiym Walcott (2) vs. FIU in 2023.
Metcalf is one of just two SEC defenders with two interceptions in a game this season, joining Alabama’s Keon Sabb. He currently ranks third nationally in interceptions per game (0.8). Through four games this season, Metcalf leads the Arkansas defense in total tackles (26), interceptions (3) and forced fumbles (1).
He is the second Razorback to earn SEC weekly honors, joining Fernando Carmona, who was named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week on Sept. 2. He is the first Razorback to earn SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors since Lorando Johnson on Nov. 6, 2023.
Arkansas continues its conference slate by traveling to Arlington, Texas for the annual Southwest Classic matchup with Texas A&M at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. on ESPN.
Information from Arkansas Communications and the SEC is included in this story.
