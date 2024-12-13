We Probably Shouldn't be Shocked Where Kutas Headed Out of Portal
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It didn't take long for former Arkansas offensive lineman Patrick Kutas to find a new home. Considering the number of Razorback players in the portal and number of visits over to Ole Miss, his announcement Friday of committing to Lane Kiffin's Rebels probably shouldn't be that shocking.
Except he had said back in the spring Ole Miss was one place that he didn't like. In the spring he said he never did like the Rebels, going back awhile.
Kutas was a four-star prospect in the recruiting Class of 2022 and ranked as one of the 10 best interior offensive linemen in the country. He committed to play for the Razorbacks over 23 offers from schools like Oregon, Illinois, Tennessee, Florida State, Liberty and Arizona State. Best known for his run blocking, the 6-foot-5, 313-pounder started 13 games at Arkansas in two different positions.
After questions nearly every week about his status after a mysterious back injury, we started hearing around midseason he wanted to redshirt this year and save a year of eligibility. Apparently Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman bought into it. He figured how to keep him from playing in enough games to keep a year of eligibility.
He probably didn't expect him to get into the transfer portal or go to Ole Miss, of all places. They have been on the Hogs' schedule every year since 1992 and had a long tradition of games going back to the 1950's.
Pittman even said at the end of the season he managed to redshirtas, but didn't want him going somewhere else they'd have to face him. Kutas assured him he was a Razorback and not going anywhere.
The Rebels will lose most of its offensive line to graduation this offseason. They need to replace at least three of five starters as well as a lot of depth. As the Portal King, Ole Miss’ head coach started to build his line for 2025 as soon as the winter window opened earlier this week.
That starts with Kutas, who cancelled his visit to Alabama and committed to play for Kiffin while on his visit to North Mississippi. His decision is in direct contradiction to what he said about the Rebels earlier this year.
Pittman had talked in his press conference Thursday they had to let some players go because Arkansas was saving money and not paying folks that aren't "difference-makers" and the big lineman from Memphis has the potential to be all of that.
The spin on over 25 players leaving, including a number of starters, is that they weren't going to spend a lot of money to keep folks they are working on a budget and would rather spend the money to get those "difference-makers" in the transfer portal.
In other words, more of a moneyball approach to football and Kutas wasn't worth to the Hogs what Kiffin has to work with from the financial side of things.
Now Pittman has to find a way to go against him the third week of the season next year. That's already adding a wrinkle to an important early-season game.