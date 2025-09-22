What Razorbacks' commits are saying after a 2-2 start?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The fallout from Arkansas' loss to an unranked Memphis team on the road has brought heat on the seat of coach Sam Pittman.
Yet another one-score loss puts a bad taste in the mouths of his team, staff and even future players committed to the Hogs for next season.
With a 2-2 record overall, the Razorbacks return home for the first time since their season opener against Alabama A&M while looking for a signature victory over a Notre Dame team coming off a runner-up finish in the College Football Playoff last season.
Arkansas' most loyal recruit, Tay Lockett, has been pledged to the Razorbacks through some of the biggest challenges of the Pittman era, including a 4-8 season in 2023.
Now at Conway, Lockett isn't worried about the Razorbacks going into their first-time meeting with the Irish either and will even be bringing in a talented friend along with him.
"[Arkansas] is not playing with enough energy on defense," Lockett said. "I know coach Travis Williams ll is bringing the juice every day, and it’s only a matter of time before the players feed off that. We need a consistent energy guy through out the game no matter how big or small the play.
"Once the energy matches the talent on the roster, Arkansas will be tough to beat. It reminds me of last year’s Tennessee game when the stakes were stacked against us, and we showed what we’re capable of. I feel the upcoming game against Notre Dame will be reminiscent of that moment, but this time, I’ll be in Fayetteville with my guy, No. 1 2029 wide receiver, DJ Ferguson, witnessing it all."
Ferguson, from University City High School in San Diego, has offers from Auburn, Oklahoma, SMU, Colorado State, South Florida, Louisville, Syracuse, San Diego State and many others.
Defensive tackle commit Ari Slocum from Farmerville, Louisiana is ranked inside the Top 1,000 for the 2026 class and is still firmly committed to the Razorbacks despite the team's hiccup at Memphis.
The 6-foot-3, 309 pound lineman is a versatile athlete with a similar build to former Junction City and Razorbacks defensive tackle Byran Jones.
Slocum committed to the Razorbacks over Auburn, Houston, Purdue, Missouri and many others.
"The Memphis loss is definitely a disappointing loss, but either way I'm 100% a Hog," Slocum said. "They will definitely shake back this week."
Muscle Shoals, Alabama 3-star defensive back Keivay Foster is flying under the radar as a lengthy safety, committing to Arkansas over offers from Mississippi State, Missouri and Troy.
The 6-foot-4, 185 pound defensive back remains firmly committed tot he Razorbacks and counts the loss to Memphis as a minor setback in the grand scheme of the 2025 season.
"It's a little frustrating to see the school I’m committed to lose back to back-to-back games," Foster said. "But, that’s what happens when you play good teams. I feel like it’s an minor setback."
Arkansas' 2026 recruiting class ranks No. 33 nationally after losing its highest rated commitment in offensive lineman Bryce Gilmore, who flipped to Texas Tech two weeks ago.
Longtime quarterback pledge Jayvon Gilmore decommitted last week following fallout from his transfer away from Gaffney High School in South Carolina after he lost his starting job.
Razorbacks 2026 Commit List
4-star DE Colton Yarbrough, Durant, Oklahoma
4-star LB JJ Bush, Theodore, Alabama
4-star WR Dequane Prevo, Bentonville
4-star OL Ben Mubenga, Buford, Georgia
3-star WR Keymian Henderson, Carthage, Texas
3-star S Adam Auston, Lawton, Oklahoma
3-star TE Jaivion Martin, Pflugerville, Texas
3-star DL Ari Slocum, Farmerville, Louisiana
3-star S Tay Lockett, San Diego, California
3-star S Keivay Foster, Muscle Shoals, Alabama
3-star DB Victor Lincoln, Lancaster, Texas
3-star S Daylen Green, Havana, Florida
3-star DB Jalon Copeland, Valdosta, Georgia
3-star WR Robert Haynes, Missouri City, Texas
3-star DB Kyndrick Williams, Fayetteville
3-star OL Hugh Smith, Missouri City, Texas
3-star TE Kade Bush, Chanhassen, Minnesota
3-star OL Tucker Young, Hot Springs
3-star DL Carnell Jackson, Auburn, Alabama
3-star WR Blair Irvin III, Bentonville
3-star DL Cameron McGee, Loganville, Georgia
3-star LB Caleb Gordon, Gastonia, North Carolina
3-star OL Ashley Walker, Hollywood, Florida
3-star ATH Ashton Dawson, Shreveport, Louisiana
3-star ATH Jordan Avinger, Orangeburg, South Carolina