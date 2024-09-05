Scouting Report Indicates Game Against Oklahoma State Will Be Closer Than Expected
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks face a tough opponent when it comes to Saturday’s game against No. 16 Oklahoma State. However, the one positive with Mike Gundy being in Stillwater for two decades is he doesn’t change a whole lot and the key players on his team don’t change a whole lot despite NIL.
What that has done is made it much easier to scout the Cowboys despite the season only being a week old. Here’s what the notes say about how the Razorbacks will match up this weekend.
• Unless there are major adjustments made this week, Isaiah Sategna is going to have room to run as a returner.
• The South Dakota State quarterback had room to run often last week, but wasn’t a great runner. This means there should be opportunities for Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green to have a major impact as a runner.
• The Jackrabbits were able to get running backs wide open in the flats. This is something Bobby Petrino especially likes to do, so keep an eye on this.
• South Dakota State also found success getting its tight ends open on routes Arkansas fans have seen Luke Hasz and Ty Washington have success running time and again.
• OSU should have given up a touchdown on the opening drive, but the SDSU quarterback missed a wide open running back on a pass and then didn’t see his tight end running all alone. Green seems to have a much better vision of the field and general accuracy than what the Cowboys faced last week.
• The left edge of the Oklahoma State offensive line allowed pressure to get back on quarterback Alan Bowman.
• Much like most receiver groups of the Gundy era, they are big and have great hands. The defensive backs display receiver quality hands also, so Green has no room for inaccuracy at any point in the game.
• The referees will let the Cowboys get away with pushing off at Boone-Pickens, no matter how obvious or whether it results in a touchdown.
• Arkansas had better work on live tackling all week long. Ollie Gordon is almost impossible to drop. Gang tackling will be a must.
• The Oklahoma State offensive line is tough up the middle. Linebackers will be key and can’t find themselves in one-on-one situations with Gordon.
• The Hogs will need discipline in the secondary. Bowman will work through all his progressions patiently looking for an open receiver.
• The Arkansas defense will need to find Brennan Presley and not let him breathe. He requires little space to make big plays and had recorded multiple catches in 31 straight games.
Based on all of these observations, a lot of Oklahoma State weaknesses line up with Arkansas strengths. However, while there’s a good chance this is a close game, the scouting report says it’s almost as likely that Gordon runs for 350 and five touchdowns as the Cowboys pull away in the second half and drain the clock in a game of keep away.
It will all become evident in the morning hours Saturday on national television. If casual fans start flipping over from the Texas-Michigan game, that will be good news for the Hogs.
