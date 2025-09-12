What's next for Arkansas Razorbacks after losing pledge from 4-star Gilmore
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Despite the Arkansas Razorbacks' 2-0 record to start the season and an opportunity to upset a ranked SEC opponent on the road, coach Sam PIttman lost a key commitment to his 2026 class Thursday.
2026 4-star offensive lineman Bryce Gilmore made the decision to back off his commitment to the Razorbacks and reopen his recruitment, per press release from his management team.
"After extensive discussions with his family and management team, Bryce has made the very difficult decision to decommit from the University of Arkansas. This decision was not made lightly. Bryce remains deeply appreciative of the coaching staff, the program, and the Razorback fan base for their support throughout his recruitment process.- Derrick O. Martin, Gilmore's manager
"At this time, Bryce is carefully evaluating the next step in his athletic and academic journey to ensure the best fit for his long-term goals. He remains committed to excellence both on and off the field.
"Gilmore is regarded as one of the top prospects in the 2026 recruiting class, known for his size, exceptional athleticism, leadership, and commitment to community. His decision marks a pivotal moment in his recruitment process as he explores opportunities to align with a program that matches his aspirations."
Gilmore initially pledged to the Razorbacks in June over the likes of 40 schools that also included Texas Tech, Tennessee, Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, LSU, Louisville, Michigan, Missouri, Ole Miss, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas A&M, USC, Wisconsin and many others.
"What tipped the scales for the Razorbacks is firstly Coach [Eric] Mateos and Coach [Sam] Pittman knowing their track record with offensive linemen and knowing that I will be developed over there at the University of Arkansas," Gilmore said during his commitment announcement in June. "Also just the culture and like the environment. When I went there I truly felt like this was home compared to any other visits I have been on. Knowing if something bad happens with the coaching staff, I know I still want to be in Fayetteville regardless."
The 6-foot-5, 197 pound offensive tackle is the No. 110 ranked prospect in the nation out of Prosper, Texas, No. 10 at his position and No. 18 overall player in the Lone Star State, according to 247sports.
Hogs Next Move?
The Razorbacks 26-man class took a massive slide back to No. 34 in 247sports composite rankings with the loss of Gilmore.
His decision doesn't mean Arkansas lacks options to replace him, but there isn't much time with early signing day coming fast in December and only two bye weeks available to put things in motion.
Pittman and offensive line coach Eric Mateos were factors in the recruitment of Edward Baker and appeared to be leaders in the wheelhouse following an official visit over the summer. He ultimately chose Tennessee after finishing his tour of trips.
Arkansas still has four offensive linemen on board with commitments from Ben Mubenga, Hugh Smith, Ashley Walker and Tucker Young.
At least one in-state product, 4-star athlete Terry Hodges, has a pending decision set for Oct. 4 with Arkansas, Missouri, Baylor, Oregon, Oklahoma State and Louisville in the mix.
The 6-foot-1, 175 pound athlete is currently ranked No. 301 overall among 2026 prospects, No. 19 at his position and No. 3 player in Arkansas, per 247sports.