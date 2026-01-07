What's the latest activity on transfer front for Razorbacks?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas has a slew of visitors on tap over the next couple of days from the FBS, FCS and JUCO level.

One position that will always draw attention of fans across the country is the quarterback room and Razorback assistant coach Clint Trickett did just with an offer to Tyler Community College All-American Tre Guerra.

He's started 17 games over the past two seasons, becoming the No. 1 JUCO quarterback prospect available in the 2026 cycle. The 6-foot-2, 195 pound passer is the No. 56 ranked player in the class and No. 3 junior college athlete in Texas.

Guerra's recruitment has blown up recently with offers from Arkansas, Kentucky, Southern Miss, Texas Tech and Florida State jumping in the race. He led Tyler CC to an 11-1 record this fall, with the team's only loss coming to Iowa Western in the NJCAA semifinals.

He completed 216-of-347 passes for 2,811 yards, 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 2025.

Arkansas returns just one quarterback for 2026 in redshirt sophomore K.J. Jackson, who started the season finale against Missouri. New coach Ryan Silverfield was able to convince former top-150 prospect and Memphis freshman quarterback A.J. HIll to follow him to the Razorbacks through the transfer portal.

The Razorbacks are also expected to receive a visit from UAB transfer wide receiver Iverson Hooks on Thursday after the conclusion of his trip to Virginia. Hooks enjoyed his best season at the collegiate level after catching 72 passes for 927 yards and seven touchdowns for the Blazers.

UAB Blazers wide receiver Iverson Hooks (0) runs after a first quarter catch against the Navy Midshipmen for a touchdown at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The 5-foot-10, 175 pound pass catcher is considered the No. 241 ranked portal prospect and No. 52 among wide receivers available in the transfer portal, according to 247Sports. Other schools to express interest include LSU, Auburn, Oklahoma State, Louisville and many others.

New Mexico State wide receiver Donovan Faupel visited Arkansas Tuesday following a trip out West to UCLA on Monday. The 6-foot-1, 200 pound wideout caught 61 passes for 661 yards and seven touchdowns this season for the Aggies.

One report suggested Maryland transfer defensive back La'khi Roland is close to making a decision on his future. He is set to decide between Arkansas, Ohio State and Georgia Tech very soon following a season that saw his record 21 tackles, three interceptions and one pick six.

After speaking with the representative for UConn defensive line transfer Vincent Carroll-Jackson, Arkansas Razorbacks on SI has learned he has been offered an intriguing on-field role. He will ultimately make his decision later this week following his visit to Georgia Tech which begins Wednesday.

Carroll-Jackson started his career at Nebraska, but transferred to the Huskies for the 2025 season where he recorded a career-high 28 tackles, one tackle for loss and a forced fumble.

The Razorbacks enjoyed a successful Tuesday after missing out on several players considered impact transfers, especially along the defensive line.

Ball State Cardinals quarterback Kiael Kelly (1) under pressure from Connecticut Huskies defensive lineman Vincent Carroll-Jackson (55) in the second quarter at Pratt-Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

However, Arkansas' coaching staff rebounded with commitments from standout defenders in defensive lineman Carlon Jones (USC), defensive lineman Hunter Osborne (Virginia), cornerback Jahiem "Joker" Johnson (Tulane) and running back Jasper Parker (Michigan).

Silverfield has assembled a quality portal haul with an SEC-leading 12 commitments, which ranks No. 7 among SEC programs and No. 17 nationally by 247Sports.

Razorbacks' Portal Commits

AJ Hill, QB (Memphis)

Sutton Smith, RB (Memphis)

Jasper Parker, RB (Michigan)

Jamari Hawkins, WR (Memphis)

Malachi Breland, OL (Memphis)

Hunter Osborne, DL (Virginia)

Ja'Quavion Smith, LB (Howard)

Carlon Jones, DL (USC)

Jahiem Johnson, DB (Tulane)

Christian Harrison, DB (Cincinnati)

Max Gilbert, K (Tennessee)

Braeden McAlister, K (Georgia State)

