Where Hogs Rank in ESPN's Football Power Index Rankings Now
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. —‚ As the dust settled from a field rush following Arkansas' 19-14 victory over Tennessee Saturday, ESPN adjusted its Football Power Index ratings with the Razorbacks included at No. 24.
The Razorbacks controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball on the way to a thrilling victory which could have changed the direction of Arkansas' season. Turnovers and mental lapses against Oklahoma State and Texas A&M were thorns in the side of the Razorback during losses.
The Aggies' fortune benefits Arkansas in a way as the Razorbacks now have a 92% chance of reaching bowl eligibility with a projected 7-5 record. With playoff prospects looking bleak after losing to Texas A&M, the Razorbacks now have a 4% chance of an at-large bid into the playoff.
Arkansas' rebounded greatly from another nail biting loss to Texas A&M which might've said more about both teams considering both teams victories over top-10 teams. The Aggies soared to No. 12 in ESPN's ratings with a dominant victory over No. 9 Missouri and are now projected to finish 9-3 with a 33% shot of making the College Football Playoff.
Tennessee didn't suffer all that much after falling in Fayetteville Saturday night dropping one spot in ESPN's ratings to No. 6. The Volunteers only have a 47% chance of making the field of 12 with a projected 9-3 overall record.
After falling in several analytical polls from various outlets, Arkansas was able to rocket up ratings climbing to 4-2 (2-1 SEC). Before the season, the Razorbacks ranked No. 44 overall but due to the strength of the conference and continued to climb even in a loss at Oklahoma State.
A victory Saturday over Tennessee is all anyone inside the athletic department including coaches and players could have asked for. This is the type of victory that can shoot Arkansas' trajectory to 2021 and 2022 levels and even the computers agree.