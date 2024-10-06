Fortune Reversal: Arkansas Finally Gives Fans Good Home Game
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — New week, same story. Fans can be forgiven for thinking that when they watched as a 3-0 halftime lead turn into a 14-3 deficit.
However, in front of sixth-largest crowd of 75,573 in Razorback history, the team had a twist in the tale for all on hand. The Razorbacks knocked off No. 4 Tennessee 19-14.
"I was thinking about how proud the state of Arkansas is for their football team," coach Sam Pittman said. "That’s one of the top reasons I came here. I wanted to make the state proud of the team."
Trailing 14-13, with backup quarterback Malachi Singleton after Taylen Green hurt his knee, the team managed to conjure up the most unlikely of comebacks.
To make matters worse, despite his struggles, kicker Kyle Ramsey also appeared to injure himself on a missed kick in the first half. Hawaii transfer Matthew Shipley was thrown into the fire as the new starter.
Keeping with the second-string theme, the game-winning drive featured a 24-yard run from running back Braylen Russell.
Singleton capped off the drive with a 11-yard touchdown run to score the final touchdown.
With the score 14-3, Tennessee was in a giving mood. In a situation where the Hogs have folded in the past, the Razorbacks countered with 10 unanswered points, ironically helped with a key running into the kicker penalty on fourth down. Ja'Quinden Jackson paid off the drive with a two-yard touchdown drive.
The Razorbacks gave up back-to-back touchdown drives to start the second half in the span of less than 8 minutes sandwiched between a three-and-out for the offense. All the hard work of pitching a shutout in the first half was erased.
The first drive coming out of halftime can be excused, after being held to just 18 rushing yards for the entire first half, the Volunteers led by running back Dylan Sampson finally broke a off a 53-yard run to set up Tennessee inside the 5. Sampson cashed it in the very next play with a 4-yard touchdown run.
The next drive though symbolized a problem with the season as a whole, self-inflicted mistakes. When Tennessee got the ball back with the lead, two personal foul penalties, one on Brad Spence for roughing the passer and the other on Anthony Switzer on a late hit out of bounds practically gifted Tennessee a trip to the red zone..
Unlike the Razorbacks, the No. 4 team in the country does does not need a second invitation to kick an opponent when they are down. Sampson picked up his second 4-yard touchdown run of the day.
Little did the Vols know, with resources depleted, hope more or less extinguished, on a night where No. 1 Alabama fell to Vanderbilt, the Hogs would not follow the same script that they had before. They won a one-possession game.
"Our mindset never wavered," defensive lineman Eric Gregory said. "We still believed in us. We knew, we knew we could bounce back."
The win doesn't make up for the heartbreak at home through the years, but for one night the players, coaches, fans and the state can be proud.
Arkansas now enters its first bye week. They will hope to build on the win against LSU at home Oct. 19 when play resumes