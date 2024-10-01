Calipari Starting From Square One with Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach John Calipari gave a timeline for success. Not just a timeline for success on the court, but success in reshaping the culture of Razorback basketball.
"It normally takes my programs 2 or 3 years to really get stuff established the way you want it," Calipari said. "You try to win as many as you can, you try to see what level each team is, but I’ve had to do it with new teams every year, wherever I’ve been."
Even the four transfers on Arkansas' roster that have experience under Calipari at Kentucky, Adou Thiero, Zvonimir Ivisic, DJ Wagner and Kareem Watkins, are not immune from learning with the rest of the team how the team is going to shake out.
"They’re going to help the process," Calipari said. "You’ve got two guys. One played and was injured. Adou played for the first year — didn’t play that much, but last year and then he got injured. Z didn’t play until the last 10 games. So to say they’ll know me, yes. To say that they know each other yet, they’re still learning. "
Calipari knows that the fanbase excitement is high with his hire, but expects his team to learn as they go, especially in his first year at a new position.
"[People will say] 'You don’t have the team stuff locked down yet and you’re going to play Kansas [in a charity exhibition],’" Calipari said Yeah. You’re going to get hit in the mouth, but you’re hoping they swing. You’re hoping they will learn from that experience."
The Razorbacks, just like every other team in the country, are undefeated. He just hopes that the enthusiasm stays the same once the Hogs a loss on its record.
"I'm excited about us getting going," Calipari said. "I’ve got to tell you that like everywhere I go, people are, ‘Coach, can't believe it. We're so happy.’ And I just don't know when we lose a game or two where that will go. But I could tell you that as excited as people are that I'm here, I'm excited to be here. This is an honor."
Fans will get to see the Razorbacks in game action for the first time in a charity exhibition against Kansas Oct. 25 inside Bud Walton Arena. A start time and TV Network have not been announced.