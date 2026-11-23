FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas' 2026 season has not gone according to plan, but the final stretch of the schedule provides an opportunity to evaluate something more important than the team's record: which players have shown enough to become bigger pieces of the program moving forward?

The Razorbacks fell to 4-7 following Saturday's 45-3 loss at Texas, leaving one game remaining in Ryan Silverfield's first season. The disappointing results have created plenty of questions about the roster, but there are also players who have given Arkansas reasons to be encouraged.

With an offseason of recruiting, roster movement and player development ahead, the Razorbacks need to identify which pieces are worth building around. Several young contributors have already made compelling cases for expanded roles.

Cam Settles has earned a larger share of the backfield

One of the clearest candidates is running back Cam Settles.

The Little Rock native entered the season with limited collegiate production after appearing in nine games as a freshman in 2025. His opportunities increased this fall, and he responded with several of Arkansas' most productive rushing performances.

Settles recorded his first career 100-yard rushing game against Auburn on Nov. 7, finishing with 100 yards on 16 carries. He also delivered one of his best performances against Vanderbilt, rushing for 45 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries in Arkansas' 31-21 victory.

“Just wasn’t good enough.” - Cam Settles

“I want to see some fight.” - Khmori House #WPS pic.twitter.com/zYZ1HthWs4 — Pig Trail Nation (@PigTrailNation) November 22, 2026

His workload continued to grow as the season progressed. Settles started against Missouri and finished with a team-high 38 rushing yards while adding four receptions for 25 yards. Against Texas, he led Arkansas with 63 rushing yards, according to the official game statistics.

The Arkansas roster profile lists Settles as a sophomore. His development as both a runner and receiver gives the coaching staff a reason to consider him for an expanded role. Arkansas will need more consistency from its rushing attack, and Settles has shown he can provide production when given opportunities.

Antonio Jordan could become a more consistent offensive weapon

Wide receiver Antonio Jordan is another player who has made the most of his increased opportunities.

At 6-foot-6, Jordan offers Arkansas a different physical presence in the passing game. He has shown the ability to make plays downfield and become a dependable option when the offense needs to move the chains.

His performance against Missouri was particularly encouraging. Jordan caught seven passes for a career-high 106 yards, recording his first career 100-yard receiving game. He followed that performance with a 23-yard touchdown reception against Auburn.

Jordan continued contributing against South Carolina, catching four passes for 62 yards and another touchdown in Arkansas' 34-6 victory. His production across those games provides a better indication of his potential than one standout afternoon.

The official Arkansas player profile lists Jordan as a sophomore and documents his increased production throughout the season. His size and ability to make plays downfield could give Arkansas another valuable option in the passing game.

The Razorbacks cannot rely on one or two receivers to carry the offense, especially against the defenses they will face in the SEC. Jordan's development could help give the passing attack more balance heading into next season.

AJ Hill remains an important part of the quarterback picture

Arkansas' quarterback situation will naturally attract attention this offseason, particularly with KJ Jackson's role and Hank Hendrix's development already generating discussion.

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AJ Hill should not get lost in that conversation.

The sophomore arrived in Fayetteville after beginning his collegiate career at Memphis. He has received opportunities throughout the season and shown flashes of why he was a highly regarded recruit.

Hill completed eight of 14 passes for 105 yards and a touchdown in his first appearance for Arkansas against Utah. He also completed eight of 14 passes for 76 yards against Georgia. Those performances gave the coaching staff an opportunity to evaluate him against two Power Four opponents.

Hill's experience before arriving in Fayetteville also deserves consideration. At Memphis, he appeared in two games as a freshman, completing 19 of 32 passes for 223 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Hill was a consensus four-star recruit out of Houston County High School in Georgia. ESPN ranked him as the No. 5 quarterback in the country in his recruiting class.

Those recruiting credentials do not guarantee a starting opportunity, and Hill has not yet established himself as the answer at quarterback. However, his arm talent, previous experience and remaining development give Arkansas another player worth evaluating as it determines the position's future.

Khmori House has the experience to anchor the defense

On the defensive side, Khmori House is a player Arkansas could benefit from keeping at the center of its plans.

House arrived in Fayetteville after playing at Washington and North Carolina, bringing significant collegiate experience to a defense that has had its share of struggles. At North Carolina in 2025, he led the Tar Heels with 81 tackles across 12 games and earned All-ACC honorable mention recognition.

Nov 7, 2026; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback Byrum Brown (17) is chased by Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Khmori House (6) during the first quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His production has carried over to Arkansas. House recorded a sack in each of the Razorbacks' first two games, against North Alabama and Utah. He also finished with nine tackles against Georgia and 11 against Texas A&M.

The official Arkansas profile lists House as a junior defensive back. His experience at multiple programs and ability to contribute in several areas make him an important piece of the defense.

House is not an inexperienced young player, but his presence matters when considering what Arkansas needs defensively. The Razorbacks need reliable contributors who can communicate, make plays and help establish consistency across the unit. House has already demonstrated that he can be heavily involved in the defense.

Arkansas has decisions to make before the offseason

These four players represent different parts of the roster, but they share something important: each has shown flashes of being able to contribute at a higher level.

That does not mean all four will automatically receive larger roles next season. The transfer portal, recruiting and the eligibility situations of individual players will influence how the roster takes shape.

Still, Arkansas cannot afford to overlook the development already taking place within its program.

Silverfield's first season has exposed significant problems, but the next step is determining which players can help solve them. Settles has shown he can provide a productive rushing option. Jordan has demonstrated his potential as a receiving threat. Hill has given the coaching staff another quarterback with collegiate experience. House has brought proven production and versatility to the defense.

The Razorbacks have plenty of work ahead before they can compete consistently in the SEC. Identifying the players who deserve more responsibility is one of the first steps toward making that improvement.

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