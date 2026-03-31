Which Arkansas Recruiting Target is Most Likely to Commit Next?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks have only one high school prospect committed for the 2027 in talented Sheridan offensive lineman Bradley Sturdivant.

Ryan Silverfield inherited Sturdivant as took over the Razorbacks in November and while he's impressed several recruits during winter visits, nobody has jumped the gun to join the class.

There are plenty high school prospects who have received offers at this point as the new Razorbacks coaching staff remains active on the recruiting trail.

All it takes is just one guy to buy into what Silverfield is saying and the commitments will begin to trickle in. Here are a few athletes to keep an eye on as recruiting visits begin to ramp up this spring.

Jeremiah Dent, Marion, RB

Dent is one of the more versatile running backs in his class and continues to creep into 4-star status ahead of his senior season.

The 5-foot-10, 185 pound prospect is rated a 3-star prospect and released a top-eight list last month that included Ole Miss, Auburn, Arizona State, North Carolina, Iowa, Vanderbilt, Miami and Arkansas.

Class of 2027 RB Jeremiah Dent had some strong reps at UA Next Camp in Dallas @JeremiahD2027



The Marion (AR) back showed what he can do as a receiver out of the backfield 🔥 #UANext pic.twitter.com/VnryaNUApI — Billy Tucker (@TheUCReport) March 7, 2026

As a junior, he fell just short of the 2,000 all-purpose yardage, finishing with 1,983 yards and 22 touchdowns including three off kick-off returns

He is set to take a scheduled official visit to Fayetteville May 29 with other standouts such as cornerback Bryson Brown, wide receiver Eli Ferguson, offensive lineman Odaefe Oruru and many others.

Eli Thornton, Valley View, DL

The Eastern Arkansas region has been on a solid run of producing quality SEC lineman on either side of the ball, and Thornton is the next man up.

He'll be in Fayetteville for an official visit June 19 but the Razorbacks have some formidable competition with Wisconsin, Oklahoma State, Illinois, Kansas State, and Vanderbilt in contention for his services.

Valley View junior defensive lineman Eli Thornton with Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield during his unofficial visit Monday, March 2. | Eli Thornton, X

Thornton, 6-foot-3, 315 pounds, is expected to announce his commitment July 4 with the Razorbacks receiving his final visit. That has to bode well for Arkansas and its renewed focus on singing in-state recruits under Silverfield.

As a junior, Thornton recorded 24 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and four sacks as a human wreckng ball throughout the 2025 season.

His offer from the Razorbacks was one months in the making as he rose from an unranked prospect and into the top 1,000 for the 2027 class, according to 247Sports.

"The offer from Arkansas definitely means a lot knowing that my home state believes in me and feels like I can help the team be better," Thornton told Arkansas Razorbacks on SI March 3. "Getting an offer from Arkansas was definitely something I was looking forward to.



"There have been a lot of people that I’ve been communicating with about Arkansas for a good bit, so it was really cool to get the offer."

Brody Knowles, Southlake, Texas, WR

One receiver who seems to be flying under the radar is Knowles, a product of Texas high school football powerhouse Southlake Carroll.

Southlake Carroll wide receiver Brody Knowles with Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver coach Larry Smith during an in-home recruiting visit in January. | Brody Knowles,

The 6-foot-4.5, 190 pound receiver is set to take an official visit to Arkansas June 5. Silverfield and offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey are spending the spring implementing a pro-style scheme predicated on an over the top passing attack and physical run game.

Knowles fits the mold of a sizeable downfield target who can be an intimidating defensive mismatch on the boundary in jump ball situations. Over his first three seasons at the varsity level, he has caught 74 passes for 1,358 yards and 15 touchdowns.

He is rated a 3-star overall, ranked No. 888 overall, No. No. 96 among receivers and No. 100 in the Lone Star State, according to 247Sports.

Going into his senior year, Knowles holds 30 scholarship offers from schools such as Arkansas, TCU, Illinois, Kentucky, South Carolina, Baylor, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Purdue, Utah, Virginia Tech, and many others.

Bryson Brown, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, CB

Brown has ties to the Natural State but has always been a heavily recruited defensive back in this cycle with 31 scholarship offers from the likes of Arkansas, Auburn, Ohio State, Penn State, Florida State, Kansas, Kentucky, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas A&M, UCLA, Vanderbilt, and many others.

Junior defensive back Bryson Brown with the Heisman Trophy pose after announcing his decision to transfer to Broken Arrow High School in Oklahoma. | Bryson Brown, X

He'll be in Fayetteville for an official visit May 29, and will likely be one to keep tabs on as a possible commitment coming out of that weekend.

The 5-foot-11, 190 pound defensive back is high on Silverfield and confident in the Razorbacks being able to bounce back after a disappointing 2025 season.

"I think that [Silverfield] is building a strong staff and he'll have a strong chance to turn things around," Brown told Arkansas Razorbacks on SI last month. "Arkansas had a chance to win just about every game last season. They'll just have to improve with finishing the game and that starts in the offseason."



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