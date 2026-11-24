FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas will have 23 fifth-year seniors who are set to play their final college game Saturday against LSU, while another 23 Razorbacks could return for a fifth season in 2027.

Hogs' coach Ryan Silverfield values continuity, and keeping as many of those players as possible would give the Razorbacks experience across the roster, from returning starters to reserves.

"Hopefully, the last 11 months have been meaningful for them and that they took a lot of pride in wearing the Razorback across their chest regardless if they've been here for some of our guys, shoot 6 months, you know, that are the fifth year seniors," Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield said on Monday. "So, it's a little bit different. You always appreciate those guys that have have stayed true to a school and and been able to finish it up the right way, but it's getting harder and harder to find."

Antonio Sandel-Bascomb will return in 2027, giving Arkansas back its highest-graded defender. He leads the Razorbacks with an 85.8 defensive grade, according to Pro Football Focus.

Here are four other Arkansas defenders with eligibility remaining who could join him next season.

Hunter Osborne, DL

With one game left to go, Osborne will have a chance to solidify this season as his best at the college level. He's played in all 11 games to this point in the season and has produced a career-high 19 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack and one pass deflection.

He's behind only Sandel-Bascomb in terms of missed tackle rate, missing just one tackle on the season (5.3%)

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Arkansas defensive backs Shelton Lewis celebrates with Joker Johnson. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

Shelton Lewis | Joker Johnson, CB

This is the first time since 2023 that the Razorbacks have two cornerbacks who have graded out at an 80 or higher in a single season with Lewis and Johnson proving to be two of the best in the SEC.

Arkansas is one of only four schools in the league with a pair of cornerbacks ranked inside the top 10 for coverage, according to PFF. The one constant between the 2023 and 2026 secondaries is they are each coached by the same person in Deron Wilson.

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive end Quincy Rhodes lines up against Missouri on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI

Quincy Rhodes, DE

Rhodes entered the year with all the hype after skipping out on the 2026 NFL Draft, but this season has been a disappointment due to a variety of factors from a new coaching staff, injuries and a motor that isn't always running 100 miles per hour.

The 6-foot-6, 273 pound pass rusher has shown flashes of his ability, but has only recorded 22 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and three sacks this season. Rhodes may not return next season, but after a letdown fourth season in Fayetteville, he'll certainly have a chance to return for one last dance.

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