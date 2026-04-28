Which Five Razorbacks Have Highest 2027 NFL Draft Stock?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Projecting NFL draft stock a full season out is never an exact science, but traits, usage and positional value provide a strong baseline.

Of course, things can change at the drop of a hat, similar to how the supposedly rich 2025 quarterback class was pushed to 2026. Even then, the top six options from a year ago either didn't pan out or decided to stay in school for another year.

Case in point, Arch Manning decided to return to Texas,and LaNorris Sellers had a great redshirt freshman year only to regress as a third-year sophomore. LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier was the projected overall No. 1 after his redshirt junior year, but instead of cashing in on his draft stock, he returned to the Tigers only to be disappointment on an underachieving Brian Kelly team.

For Arkansas, the 2026 season will not only be a rebuilding year from a 2-10 campaign, but double as a proving ground for several NFL prospects looking to climb boards ahead of the 2027 NFL Draft.

Whether it’s trench play, becoming a linebacker sensation or bring playmaking versatility to the secondary, the Razorbacks have multiple players with tools that can translate to Sundays.

So, which five Arkansas players have the highest draft stocks going into the summer, the first one won't surprise anyone.

Quincy Rhodes, Defensive End

The 6-foot-6, 277 pound edge rusher enjoyed a breakout year while also being double and tripled team as the Razorbacks only pass rushing option a year ago.

If Arkansas wants to take a massive leap forward defensively under coordinator Ron Roberts, it likely starts with Rhodes becoming a true offense-wrecker off the edge.

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Quincy Rhodes during game against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Ark. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

Rhodes flashes the one trait NFL teams covet above all else at defensive end and it's the juice needed when the ball is snapped. His first step explosiveness can stress tackles vertically, and even when he lines up in gaps, his speed converts to power, which creates collapses in containment.

What separates Rhodes from typical edge prospects is his ceiling as a three-down defender. He’s shown enough discipline setting the edge during his junior year and holding contain to avoid being labeled a situational rusher only.

His next biggest step is consistent production and when to turn pressure into sacks. Rhodes recorded 44 tackles, including a team-leading 15.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks, six quarterback hurries and one forced fumble.

If he can find a way to finish off opposing quarterbacks on a consistent basis, that will ultimately determine whether he’s viewed as a can't miss first round prospect, or Day Two ceiling.

Bradley Shaw, Linebacker

Modern NFL defenses are predicated on linebackers who can stay on the field for all three downs, and Shaw fits that mold perfectly.

He sat behind a pair of veterans the previous two seasons, but his time to shine with Xavian Sorey and Stephen Dix, Jr. graduating.

He plays with sideline-to-sideline range and processes quickly, and understands lane integrity against heavy RPO offenses. He has an above average ability to read where the ball is going which he pairs with solid closing speed to provide Arkansas' defense with legitimate value in both run fits and underneath coverage in the passing game.

Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Bradley Shaw during practices on the outdoor fields in Fayetteville, Ark. | Andy Hodges-Hogs On SI Images

Where Shaw can elevate his stock is in coverage. With his athletic 6-foot-1, 227 pound profile, he has enough size to match tight ends and running backs out of the backfield.

But it'll be up to him tightening gaps in coverage, taking up space, and improving route anticipation in order to be shoe-in as an NFL prospect.

As a sophomore, Shaw recorded 50 tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks, one pass breakup, one quarterback hurry, one fumble recovery for a touchdown in 2025.

Caden Kitler, Center

There's three non-negotiable attributes for a center that NFL franchises look for when evaluating prospective centers: elite football intelligence, core anchor strength, and quick lateral agility with Kitler possessing all three.

He’s the type of interior presence who can stabilize an offensive line. During his first season at Arkansas, he showed necessary pre-snap communication, protection calls and recognition against simulated pressures that shows up on tape.

That gives him immediate appeal to NFL offensive coordinators, finishing the 2025 season with a grade of 68.9 in pass blocking snaps.

Arkansas Razorbacks center Caden Kitler during practice. | Andy Hodges-allHOGS Images

However, his 56.5 offensive grade in 719 snaps, including a 50.0 run blocking mark won't light up the board, but it's an area he can improve in as a senior.

Physically, Kitler plays with a sturdy base and strong core, which allows him to absorb power without getting walked back into the pocket. His lateral agility also stands out on zone concepts, an area where Arkansas will use him consistently under new offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey.

Centers rarely get the spotlight or picked in the first round, but Kitler’s polish and value could make him one of the more reliable interior prospects and potentia stock riser in the 2027 class.

Kobe Branham, Right Guard

Former Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman and offensive line coach Eric Mateos knew they found a diamond in Fort Smith in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Three years later, Branham is set to start his second full season at Arkansas under new coach Ryan Silverfield.

Branham brings a tone setting, in your face presence that NFL teams value along the interior. He certainly looks the part of a heavy footed, 6-foot-5, 332 pound lineman, but the redshirt sophomore was one of the Razorbacks' best options up front as he scored a 67.0 offensive grade in 2025, according to Pro Football Focus.

He rolled up a 66.2 pass blocking grade and 66.4 run blocking grade in 733 total snaps, which are numbers he can improve on this fall.

Arkansas Razorbacks offensive lineman Kobe Branham during fall camp on the indoor practice field in Fayetteville, Ark. | Andy Hodges-Hogs On SI Images

He’s at his best in downhill run schemes, where his power and hand placement create movement at the point of attack. There’s a physicality to his game that shows up snap after snap, particularly in short-yardage situations.

In pass protection, Branham has the raw tools, using his strong base and heavy hands that will ultimately determine his ceiling at the next level. Overall, his pad level and balance against quicker interior rushers will be critical as he continues to develop.

And if that continues, Branham can be potentially be a plug-and-play interior guard with starter upside just three years out of high school. That in itself is a rare feat even in the current landscape.

Jahiem "Joker" Johnson, Defensive Back

There was plenty to like about Johnson's performance at Tulane last season, recording a team-high 834 defensive snaps while making 42 tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble for the Green Wave in 14 starts.

Versatility equates to big time money in the NFL secondary, and Johnson’s skillset fits the direction the league is trending.

The 6-foot, 184 pound cornerback earned All-American Conference honorable mention honors for his efforts. He was issued an overall grade of 77.1 and a coverage grade of 76.2,according to Pro Football Focus.

Former Tulane Green Wave defensive back Jahiem Johnson (20) and Tulane Green Wave safety Jack Tchienchou (1) react to a play against Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Yulman Stadium. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

He has the fluidity and flexibility to hold up in man coverage with instincts to make plays on the ball in zone. Add in his physicality as a tackler, and Johnson becomes a legitimate option as a nickelback, starting cornerback or hybrid safety early in his NFL career.

What stands out most is his playmaking ability because he is comfortable attacking the football, breaking on underneath routes and tracking the ball downfield.

For Johnson, his path to climbing draft boards for the Razorbacks comes down to consistency in the toughest league in college football, the SEC. If he can limit explosive plays and locks down in coverage at the top of routes, then he is set to make an impact quickly this fall.

And if he can do it in the SEC, then he can be the type of defensive back who could rise quickly on draft boards this cycle.

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