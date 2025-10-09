Which Arkansas Razorbacks are expected to miss first game under Petrino?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas interim coach Bobby Petrino released his initial availability report Wednesday night, per protocol from the SEC.
There are some obvious names listed in this week's availability report who have missed several weeks now with season-ending injuries such as wide receiver Ismael Cisse (wrist) and wide receiver Monte Harrison (broken foot).
At the top of Wednesday's report is transfer defensive back Quentavius Scandrett, who's played in three games this season. He's recorded two tackles after starring in the Eastern Michigan secondary over the past two seasons where he forced three interceptions.
One of Arkansas' top producers at receiver, Jalen Brown, suffered a season-ending broken tibia and fibula in his left leg in an effort to make a reception in the endzone two weeks ago against Notre Dame.
Brown is currently Green's fourth favorite option in the passing game, recording 12 receptions for 167 yards and two touchdowns which are all career-highs.
Two other pass catching options are listed as out this week with tight ends Adreas Paaske and Jeremiah Beck missing in action.
Paaske has played in all five games, recording three receptions for 27 yards and a touchdown that came in the season opener against Alabama A&M. There has been no official diagnosis shared nor a timetable for his return.
Defensive lineman David Oke has been sidelined with a knee issue since fall camp, limiting his availability in the early weeks of the season. He didn't take the field in the preseason games against Alabama A&M and Arkansas State, but has been available over the past three games against Ole Miss, Memphis and Notre Dame.
As a junior at FCS Abilene Christian, Oke recorded 63 total tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, one sack, six quarterback hurries, one fumble recovery, two pass break-ups and a blocked field goal. He has shown the ability to impact plays up the middle and has above average speed to chase down skill players.
Over the past three games, he has tallied four tackles and one tackle for loss this season.
Running back AJ Green has participated in four games this season, recording three carries for 11 yards which all came in garbage time in the season opener.
SEC schools are required to submit injury reports three days prior to a conference game. Daily updates will be added until the final report which is 90 minutes prior to kick-off.
“This availability reporting policy is intended to reduce pressure from outside entities seeking participation information and represents a commitment of our 16 institutions to provide enhanced transparency to support efforts to protect our student-athletes and the integrity of competition,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said prior to Week 1.
To avoid confusion on game day, student-athletes will be reported as “available,” “game time decision,” or “out” for the upcoming game.
If a school fails to release timely and accurate availability reports for its upcoming game, it risks receiving monetary penalties ranging from $25,000 for a first offense to $100,000 for a third and further offenses in football, and a maximum of $15,000 to $25,000 in men’s and women’s basketball and baseball.