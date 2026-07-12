Which Razorbacks Can Emerge as 2027 NFL Draft Prospects This Fall?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — After an offseason of work and players buying into new coach Ryan SIlverfield's "ALL IN" culture, there is a possibliity that Arkansas has quite a few NFL prospects for the 2027 draft.

With a rotation of new players in the program, there will be more who put themselves in position to be selected come spring time. But the biggest thing for each of these individual talents is that they come together as one and work toward building a winning season.

During the 2026 NFL Draft, the Razorbacks saw four players chosen in running back Mike Washington, quarterback Taylen Green, left tackle Fernando Carmona and cornerback Julian Neal.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield points during the spring game at Razorback Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The last time the Razorbacks had more than four players selected in a single draft came in back-to-back years in 2015-2016 following 7-6 and 8-5 campaigns, respectively.

Arkansas' group in 2015 included defensive end Trey Flowers, defensive tackle Darius Philon, tight end AJ Derby, cornerback Tevin Mitchel, and linebacker Martrell Spaight6

Players selected in 2016 include tight end Hunter Henry, quarterback Brandon Allen, right tackle Sebastian Tretola, and running backs Alex Collins and Jonathan Williams.

When NFL scouts are looking over each team across the country, they will usually jot down a dozen names of players and break them into tiers as early-round, late-round and those who can potentially play their way into being selected.

There have been years at Arkansas that upwards to 20 players were on the NFL Draft radar only to see barely a handful chosen.

Here are 10 players on the Razorbacks' roster who are on the radar heading into fall practice.

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Quincy Rhodes rushes in a game against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Ark. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

Quincy Rhodes, Defensive End

Size: 6-foot-6, 273 lbs.

Hometown: North Little Rock

Class: Senior

Accolades: Second team All-SEC

Rhodes brings an ideal blend of size, explosiveness and aggression to the field that scouts fall in love with when evaluating a prospect. While he could've entered the draft following his junior year, he opted to return to Arkansas and take what he learned and build himself into a first round selection.

When he was able to breakthrough double teams last season, Rhodes proved his worth by recording 44 tackles, a team-high 15.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks, six quarterback hurries and one forced fumble.

"Rhodes is an impact player in the SEC, and obviously he'd got to be somewhere in the first two days of the draft," Arkansas defensive coordiantor Ron Roberts said earlier this offseason. "Those type of players are good to inherit. Nice to walk in the door and you got one. So I'm excited about the work he's been putting in so far and excited to get on the field, get a chance to coach him."



Memphis Tigers offensive linemen Malachi Breland (72) blocks during the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Malachi Breland, Offensive Guard

Size: 6-foot-5, 334 lbs.

Hometown: Laurel, Miss.

Class: Redshirt Junior

Going into his fourth season with Silverfield and the Tim Cramsey offense, Breland probably already has a good idea of what is going to be asked of him at Arkansas.

He was a standout for Memphis last season in the trenches, logging all of his 845 snaps at left guard while recording a pass blocking grade of 79.6 according to Pro Football Focus. The most impressive part of redshirt sophomore campaign in 2025 was giving up just one sack in 454 opportunities, and was only called for four penalties across all 12 games.

His best pass blocking effort came against South Florida and the Bulls, who were still in contention for a College Football Playoff bid. Breland notched an 89.5 grade while now allowing a single quarterback hit, pressure or hurry.

"I told him, 'You're going to have a leg up on everybody because you know the system,'" Arkansas offensive line coach Marcus Johnson said earlier this spring. "'You know all the drills, you know what it's supposed to look like, you know what the expectation is and the style of play and kind of edge that we want to have.'

"I said, 'But the next step for you and your development, you need to come in here with an edge. You come here with a chip on your shoulder.' That's how he's approached it. I think every day he feels like he needs to prove himself to the SEC."

If he can prove himself in arguably the most challenging conference in college football, then emerging as an All-SEC level lineman with draft aspirations next spring is the next step in his development.

Arkansas Razorbacks Chris Marshall at spring practice. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

Chris Marshall, Wide Receiver

Size: 6-foot-3, 213 lbs.

Hometown: Missouri City, Texas

Class: Redshirt Senior

Accolades: No. 1 overall recruit in 2022 class

Marshall has the biggest upside of any single transfer the Razorbacks took this offseason, and has already followed that up with a good rapport with his quarterbacks.

"Oh, Chris is that guy," Arkansas quarterback KJ Jackson said following the spring game Saturday. "He's going to make a lot of plays for us. Every single practice, every single day, he's made a play that me personally, I'm just like, 'Dude, how did you get that done?'

"That attitude that he's got, that chip on the shoulder he plays with, that's what makes him great. He's gonna be playing football for a long time."

After experience an up-and-down career that began at Texas A&M, then Ole Miss, to the JUCO ranks and back again with Boise State as the No. 1 junior college recruit, he showed off his explosive ability in 2025.

Marshall played in 11 games with five starts while recording 30 receptions for 574 yards and two touchdowns. Cramsey's motto on offense is to get his guys in space and let them work, which will utilize the transfer's field stretching capablilities and speed in the open field.

Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Bradley Shaw during practices on the outdoor fields in Fayetteville, Ark. | Andy Hodges-Hogs On SI Images

Bradley Shaw, Linebacker

Size: 6-foot-1, 229 lbs.

Hometown: Hoover, Ala.

Class: Junior

Shaw committed to the Razorbacks on Christmas Day 2023, and was considered the crown jewel of the 2024 recruiting class. He played in all 12 games last season with seven starts and emerged as one of the more physically imposing underclassmen in the SEC.

He recorded 50 total tackles, including five tackles for loss, two sacks, one pass breakup, one quarterback hurry, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble in 2025. His size, physicality and work ethic shows up on the field, just like it does each day in practice which has led him to becoming a team leader on the defense.

WIth Shaw patrolling the middle of the defense, it's likely he will hear his name called a lot over the loudspeakers of Razorback Stadium this fall.

"I would say right now it's probably Bradley Shaw's football team, and it's his job to lead," Roberts said during the spring. "I've got high expectations for Bradley Shaw. I think he's a dude. He's trimmed himself down. He was 240, he's down to 227, 225. He's moving a lot better. He's one of the guys who are highly intelligent, high football IQ."

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman David Oke (92) gets ready to play in the spring game at Razorback Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

David Oke, Defensive Tackle

Size: 6-foot-2, 298 lbs.

Hometown: Lagos, Nigeria

Class: Redshirt Senior

This is the year that not only Arkansas, but the SEC as a whole are exposed to the Oke experience on the defensive line. He joined the Razorbacks as one of the most highly regarded transfers of winter portal window, but a nagging injury limited him to just three appearances.

Oke had already emerged as a potential NFL Draft prospect following his junior season in 2024, showing off athleticsim and agility at his tackle spot for Abilene Christian.

He recorded 63 tackles, including 9.5 tackles for loss, six quarterback hurries, two pass breakups, a forced fumble, fumble recovery and blocked field goal.

Arkansas Razorbacks tight end Jaden Platt in drills during spring practice on the outdoor fields in Fayetteville, Ark. | Nilsen Roman-Hogs on SI Images

Jaden Platt, Tight End

Size: 6-foot-5, 255 lbs.

Hometown: Haslet, Texas

Class: Redshirt Junior

Upon his arrival at Arkansas last offseason, Platt had yet to make an impact on the gridiron after playing two seasons with Texas Texas A&M. The Razorbacks needed to replace virtually its whole tight end room and Platt became a solid 1B option in the passing game for his quarterbacks.

Last season, Platt caught 21 receptions for 296 yards and two touchdowns, but more will be expected from him as the veteran of the group this fall. He's taken his body transformation seriously this offseason, and tight end coach Morgan Turner has taken notice of Platt's performance this spring.

"Jaden [Platt] did a really nice job," Turner said this spring. "He's also working to change his body up too. He's been really strict with his diet. He's been putting in the extra work.

"It's been fun to kind of see that, him try to take the next step in his growth and really just completely getting serious about everything involved with this game. He's changed his body and you can see it, and I think he's moving better."

A former top-100 recruit himself, Platt has the combination of size, downhill speed and soft hands that will make him a valuable asset to either KJ Jackson or AJ Hill. And if he plays well, it could set him up as a potential draft pick next year.

Arkansas Razorbacks offensive lineman Kobe Branham (50) gets back in line for the next drill during spring practice at the Arkansas Razorbacks practice facilities. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kobe Branham, Right Guard

Size: 6-foot-5, 336 lbs.

Hometown: Fort Smith

Class: Redshirt Sophomore

Accolades: Phil Steele's College Football Magazine fourth team All-SEC

It's rare to see an underclassman start in the SEC, but the previous staff couldn't keep Branham off the field once he received his first extensive taste of college football in the LIberty Bowl against Texas Tech in 2024.

After starting 11 of 12 games a year ago, he helped pave the way for the Arkansas offense to exceed 500+ yards of total offense on six occasions a season ago. His familiarity with the Razorbacks combined with a clear understanding of what is being asked of him could certainly help his case to pursue a professional career a little earlier than expected.

“It’s funny, we were talking the other day like Kobe [Branham] and [Caden] Kitler had an exchange on a twist, and you could tell they’ve been doing it [with the previous staff]," offensive line coach Jeff Myers said during the spring. "There’s a lot of reps behind it, where sometimes it might be a little more choppy between Kobe and Bryant [Williams] as we continue to get comfortable next to each other.

"Having some guys in the room that know what you expect it to look like has helped, not necessarily push the message, but I think that they knew that they had to come in and prove themselves.”

Former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun's offensive lineman Bryant Williams | University of Louisiana

Bryant Williams, Right Tackle

Size: 6-foot-7, 335 lbs.

Hometown: Lake Charles, La.

Class: Redshirt Senior

A move from the Sun Belt to SEC is going to present a challenge for a transfer at any position, but when it comes to the physicality of the league it gets tough to match up every down with NFL-caliber defensive lineman.

However, Williams is probably ready to take on that next level of competition given he didn't allow a single sack in 11 starts a season ago. He was instrumental in an offensive line unit that blocked for 344.8 yards per game while also ranking No. 31 nationally at over 183 yards per game.

"Obviously Bryant is a big young man," Johnson said during spring ball. "That was the first thing that took place. Not only that, but his skill set and his ability, his length to play out on the edge was something we took notice to. I think even with him on his side of things, he knew that there was a need at tackle here at that time.

"He saw an opportunity for him to get out on the field, and not only get out on the field, but to compete in this league, in my opinion the highest level in college football. So I think on both sides, there was a mutual interest amongst each other. I think that was how we got the young man here."

Williams' size, length and quality pass protection gives him an opportunity to not only play, but be drafted at the next level.

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Antonio Jordan (19) is tackled by defensive back Jahiem Johnson (20) and defensive back Ian Williams (23) during the spring game at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jahiem "Joker" Johnson, Cornerback

Size: 6-foot, 195 lbs.

Hometown: Hammond, La.

Class: Redshirt Junior

Accolades: All-American Conference Honorable Mention

Johnson had several suitors along with an NFL Draft opportunity following a standout season at Tulane, which featured him in a national role at defensive back in the College Football Playoff.

He started all 14 games for the Green Wave, recording a team-high 834 defensive snaps, while making 42 tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble and tied for No. 4 nationally with four interceptions.

Arkansas defensvie backs coach Eddie Hicks has been impressed by Johnson's football IQ, which can take him a long way when it comes to being an NFL Draft prospect.

"Joker Johnson is by far, probably one of the smartest guys I've ever been around," Hicks said in March. "Just a guy that can understand being a four-dimensional player like we talk about, understanding his job, everybody in the defensive back room's job, understanding the defense, understanding how the offense is trying to attack us. He gets it."

Johnson is wired to win, and that's no surprise given his production for Jon Sumrall last year, taking on the personality of his coach. Silverfield and his coaching staff have been successful at every stop which could lead to a successful turnaround in Year One for a secondary that finished dead last in the SEC last year.

"I'm focused on winning," Johnson said in March. "I didn't want to postpone anything knowing I like this place. It was the perfect fit. Good coaching be developed the right way. Just make it happen with some games. That was my mindset."

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Khmori House makes one handed interception during spring practice. | Khmori House, Twitte

Khmori House, Nickelback

Size: 6-foot-1, 202 lbs.

Hometown: Pasadena, Calif.

Class: Junior

He started all 12 games last season at linebacker for the Tar Heels last season and was named to the All-ACC Honorable Mention team. He made 81 total tackles, 45 solo stops, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble and one interception.

House's move to nickelback will likely be a tough transition, but one necessary for a player who has plenty of potential in this role, according to Roberts. He has ideal size and track speed that can shorten the learning curve for him.

WIth Roberts belief that House can be a helpful piece to turning the Razorbacks' secondary around, it's possible he becomes an NFL prospect with a productive season at the STAR position.

"We've got to bank a lot of reps in the film room, in the meeting room, because he doesn't have the years of experience playing the position," Roberts said in April. "But he's going to be a draft pick at that position. He does need two years just because of his unfamiliarity with the position, but I think he's gonna be a heck of a football player for us [at Arkansas]."

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