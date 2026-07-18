One Returning Player Ready to Become a Star for Razorbacks in 2026

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With all the new faces around Arkansas' program there are still players returning from last season's team that went 2-10 who are ready to set the record straight come September.

Choosing a returning player who will burst into stardom this fall was tough because there are a handful who have enough experience under their belts to be included. But there's one Natural State native poised to make an impact with a fresh start under the Razorbacks' new coaching staff.

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield on the field against the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge, La. | Arkansas Communications

Why Crutchfield Can Put SEC on Notice

After transferring back to his home state from Missouri, expectations were for Crutchfield to emerge as an immediate contributor in a wide receivers room that had so many new faces.

However, he posted just one reception for 26 yards on the season, and for one moment against LSU he flashed what made him such a heavily recruited top-50 prospect out of Pine Bluff in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

New coach Ryan Silverfield has laid out expectations in front of him to figure things out going into his third year at the college level. Now, it's up to Crutchfield to take the reins and become a meaningful contributor for the Razorbacks.

"Crutchfield is going to have to step up, and he's going to have to battle his tail off," Silverfield said earlier this spring. "I'm challenging him as well, like, 'Hey, there's no guarantee that you're gonna make the travel roster.'

"'Going into Year 3, you have to find a way to step up and help us.' He's one of those guys I'm kind of holding his feet to the fire and saying, 'Hey this is what needs to be done,' and he understands that, and I'm excited. I'll have to watch his growth because he certainly has the talent."

He's always possessed the skillset to become a leading wideout for an SEC team, but it's up to him to match that with true on-field production away from the practice field. Sometimes it's a matter of getting that message of tough love across that can lead to a player flourishing under a new regime.

"[Crutchfield], he's a guy who's earned my trust sitting here today, on April 22, who I feel confident that if we had a game tonight, he would be in the top six receivers and on the field," Arkansas offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey said. "I'd feel very confident him in there because he's a guy that actually stepped up in in some of the scrimmages, too.

"His performance in the scrimmages were very good. That what you look for. You look for a guy who does a really good job in individual [drills], a better job when we get to unit stuff, and then a tremendous job when we get to team stuff. and and he's a guy that's kind of stepped his game up when the when the heat's turned on."

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield during spring practices. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

Maturity Can Lead to Understanding of Urgency

Arkansas coaches are attempting to mold a new culture inside the football center, one that's built on accountability, love for the game and actually winning games on the field. Examples of such growth and development for young men at Memphis are endless, which is a result of hard work, determination and belief in Silverfield's approach.

There are at least two Memphis transfers who can testify to that, as Sutton Smith emerged just a season ago as an all-purpose back. Then, there's Jamari Hawkins, who remained loyal to the Tigers' staff and forged his way into a starting spot at wideout after sporadic playing time across his first three years with the program.

It's possible that Crutchfield's motivation came from within, but it certainly helps that he is surrounded by new teammates who may not be as physically gifted as him yet stayed the course until it was there time.

"It started with him changing his body and understanding he has to mature," wide receivers coach Larry Smith said in March. "He was immature in his first couple years of college and that kind of hindered him from getting on the field. He’s starting to understand how important this game is and understand this is a business and it’s not all fun and games.”

As a high schooler, Crutchfield showed off his playmaking ability by averaging over 26 yards per catch across his final two seasons with the Zebras. His leaping ability can also make him a weapon along the boundary and in the redzone, touting a triple jump of more than 22 feet, which led to him earning third place finish in the Arkansas 5A State Championship.

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