Who Are The Five Best Running Backs Arkansas Football Will Face in 2026?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There are plenty of unknowns around the SEC when it comes to the quarterback position on the Razorbacks' 2026 schedule.

But when it comes to running backs, it seems every opponent on Arkansas' slate has a strong group or leading rusher of some type returning this fall.

Arkansas quietly assembled a room that features Braylen Russell as thundering bulldozer while bringing Sutton Smith's lightning quick scatback abilities over from Memphis. Obviously, it's hard to forecast exactly how the Razorbacks are going to fare with virtually a whole new team in 2026, and facing the toughest strength of schedule in college football.

Utah Utes running back Wayshawn Parker (1) runs the ball during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

5. Wayshawn Parker, Utah

After transferring in from Washington State following the 2024 season, Parker led the Utes' dominant rushing attack that ranked No. 2 nationally at 266 yards per game on the road.

The 5-foot-205 pound running back finished his first year with the program by recording 149 carries for 981 yards and six touchdowns on the ground. He also contributes in the passing game, catching 13 passes for 185 yards and three additional scores.

Utah will breaking in nearly a whole new offensive line looking to open up holes for Parker, which will make it tough on him if he plans on surpassing the 1,000 yard mark on the ground this fall.

Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown (3) celebrates during their game with the Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

4. Hollywood Smothers/Raleek Brown, Texas

The lone pair of running backs on the list, Texas has brought in quite an impressive transfer portal haul to go along with its returning stars. One issue the Longhorns had last season that kept them out of the College Football Playoff was not having a reliable run game.

Last season, Texas No. 90 nationally with just over 139 yards per game on the ground. Both Smothers and Brown have shown themselves as productive options at their previous stops and will be relied on to open up the offense for quarterback Arch Manning's Heisman campaign.

The duo combined to rush for 2,080 yards and 10 touchdowns last season at Arizona State (Brown) and North Carolina State (Smothers), respectively.

Texas A&M Aggies running back Rueben Owens II (4) runs with the ball past Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

3. Rueben Owens II, Texas A&M

After missing the first 11 games of the 2024 season with a severe foot injury, Owens returned to full health in 2025 by recording 119 carries for 639 yards and five touchdowns last season.

Nearly two years post-injury, Owens was confident in the spring that he could emerge as the Aggies' top weapon in the run game this fall.

“I feel like me being healthy is going to make a big difference,” Owens said. “I’m going to take that next step. [I want to] show the coaches what I’m about, and what I can do. I’m just coming out here every day and trying to show them that I deserve to be that guy.”

Georgia Bulldogs running back Nate Frazier (3) rushes during the fourth quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2. Nate Frazier, Georgia

Arkansas is going to be tested in back-to-back weeks by facing Frazier directly after keeping up with Parker for a full four quarters.

The 5-foot-10, 205 pound back out of Compton, Calif. was an explosive offensive weapon for the Bulldogs last season, recording 189 touches for 1,063 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. Going into his junior season, he'll be relied upon to lead Georgia on a deep CFP run.

ESPN college football analyst Greg McElroy wants to see Frazier become the go-to backfield option for Georgia this fall.

"This offseason, a lot of people were going after Nate Frazier," McElroy said earlier this offseason. "Because he has a lot of juice, explosiveness. He said no to all of the outside opportunities. He said I want to say and finish and be the unquestioned bell cow at one of the more prestigious programs in the entire country under a coach in Kirby Smart who is going to lean heavily on the run game."

Missouri Tigers running back Ahmad Hardy (29) reacts to his first down pickup during the first quarter of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, in Jacksonville. Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

1. Ahmad Hardy, Missouri

Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz said his star running back was doing really well in May after suffering a gunshot wound to the leg this offseason. Until he is ruled of playing the 2026 season entirely, Hardy will be ranked near the top as one of the best tailbacks in the country for his punishing running style.

The once lightly known Mississippi product became a household name after signing with UL-Monroe out of high school by recording 245 touches for 1,423 yards of offense and 13 touchdowns as a true freshman.

After Hardy proved himself at the Sun Belt level, he entered the transfer portal and signed with Missouri where he Drinkwitz would ride his workhorse back to an 8-5 overall record in 2025. He recorded 256 carries for 1,649 yards and 16 touchdowns, which earned him consensus All-American honors.

Sign up to our free newsletter, and follow us on Facebook, X (Twitter) for the latest news.