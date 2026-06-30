Ranking Every QB Arkansas Razorbacks Will Face in 2026

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks will play against some of the more talented quarterbacks in the country this season, just like many teams in the SEC will.

That's the reality of life in the SEC after the additions of Texas and Oklahoma in 2024. The SEC in general returns only six starting quarterbacks this season in Heisman finalist Trinidad Chambliss (Ole Miss), Gunner Stockton (Georgia), Arch Manning (Texas), John Mateer (Oklahoma), LaNorris Sellers (South Carolina) and Marcel Reed (Texas A&M).

The Razorbacks will get to face off against four of them this fall, but the most dangerous of passers could come in non-conference action in Week Two against Utah. We'll get to more on that in a bit, but that forces Arkansas to face five of the top quarterbacks in the country with Ole Miss transfer Austin Simmons also named the starter for Missouri during spring practice.

Other teams have plenty of unknowns behind center, and Arkansas is one of them with the battle down to KJ Jackson and AJ Hill going into fall camp.

Former Colorado Buffalos quarterback Destin Wade (8) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

12. Destin Wade, North Alabama

There's not much known about the rising junior outside of being the Lions best option as the starter this fall. Wade completed 92-of-181 passes for 1,188 yards, 10 touchdowns and only four interceptions.

Arkansas is going to have to contain him in the pocket due to his dual threat ability as he recorded 104 carries for 469 yards and five touchdowns as a redshirt sophomore.

Tulsa Golden Hurricane quarterback Baylor Hayes (10) runs with the ball against the East Carolina Pirates during the first half at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. | James Guillory-Imagn Images

11. Baylor Hayes, Tulsa

The Golden Hurricane are going to be good eventually under Tre Lamb, and it very well could be this fall with Hayes at quarterback.

As a freshman, he completed 186-316 passes (59%) for 2,158 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions across 10 games in the American Conference. If he can make a huge jump as a sophomore, there's a chance Tulsa can return back to being a consistent bowl game contender.

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel with Tennessee quarterback George MacIntyre (15) during the Vols' spring football practice in Knoxville on March 17, 2026. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

10. George Macyntire, Tennessee

For the second consecutive season, coach Josh Heupel will be breaking in a new SEC starting quarterback.

Macyntyre certainly looks the part at 6-foot-6, 201 pounds but he is only going into his redshirt freshman year with limited experience with just nine career pass attempts.

A former top-200 propsect in the 2025 class, he has all the tools to be successful. However, the last time Heupel brought a redshirt freshman to Fayetteville it ended in a 19-14 loss as the No. 4 team in the country with Nico Iamaleava scrambling out of bounds as time expired.

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Austin Simmons (13) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

9. Austin Simmons, Missouri

Simmons finally earned his long-awaited starting role for the Rebels to start the 2025 season after sitting behind Jaxon Dart for a year. He would be sidelined with an ankle injury that allowed Chambliss to pass him, leading Ole Miss to its first College Football Playoff appearance and national semifinals berth.

With Chambliss choosing to forgo the NFL Draft and return to school, Simmons opted to enter the transfer portal, sign with Missouri, and won the starting role almost immediately once spring practice began.

For his career, the 6-foot-4, 215 pound southpaw has completed 64-of-107 passes (60%) for 1,0266 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions.

If he can live up to those lofty expectations then his presence will only raise the Tigers' ceiling as a fringe CFP team.

Vanderbilt quarterback Jared Curtis (2) throws during Vanderbilt Football's Black and Gold Spring Game in FirstBank Stadium at Vanderbilt University Saturday, April 18, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

8. Jared Curtis, Vanderbilt

Curtis is fully engulfed in what is expected to be a heated battle for QB1 for the Commodores following the graduation of Heisman finalist Diego Pavia.

He is going head-to-head with Oklahoma native Blaze Berlowitz, who followed Jerry Kill from New Mexico State to Nashville two years ago. Curtis was the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2026 class, the clear future at Vanderbilt for Clark Lea and will be expected to contribute immediately this fall.

The 6-foot-3, 230 pound passer was a four-year standout at nearby Nashville Christian School where he completed 624-of-998 attempts for 9,738 yards for 128 touchdowns and only 25 interceptions.

There's no reason to expect Curtis to be what Pavia was for Vandy the past two seasons, but he will be a critical piece to keep the momentum going in Music City.

Auburn Tigers quarterback Byrum Brown (17) runs the ball during Auburn Tigers A-Day spring game at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, April 18, 2026. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

7. Byrum Brown, Auburn

Brown is one of the more intriguing quarterbacks Arkansas will face because of what he brings as both a passer and runner. His dual-threat ability alone is something the Razorbacks have sturggled to stop for many years.

The former USF standout transferred to Auburn after accounting for nearly 10,000 total yards of offense, 92 touchdowns and 19 interceptions.

At 6-foot-3, 235 pounds, Brown is at his best when he gets to improvise out of the pocket, turn up field and punish defenders in front of him.

His ability to evade pressure and create explosive plays with his legs will force defenses to account for him with every snap, especially in redzone or goal-to-go situations.

While he has been known as a skilled runner, his willingness to stand in the pocket by challenging defenses vertically will keep Auburn in games under first-year coach Alex Golesh.

If allows Brown to extend drives, or lose containment, Auburn's offense will become difficult to stop at home in front of a packed out Jordan-Hare Stadium.

South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Lanorris Sellers (16) looks to pass against the Clemson Tigers in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

6. Lanorris Sellers, South Carolina

Oh, how the hype train runs off the track and Sellers can testify to that after starting last season as a Heisman Trophy candidate and potential to lead the Gamecocks to its first CFP bid.

The 6-foot-3, 238 pound passer quickly developed into one of college football's most complete playmakers two seasons ago after completing 66% of his passes, tallied 3,208 yards of offense, 25 total touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Few quarterbacks are as difficult to bring down in the open field as Sellers, who routinely breaks arm tackles, consistently extends plays outside the pocket and punishes defenses that lose contain of him. Arkansas' defensive line will need to force him into quick decisions because if they allow him extra time in the pocket, it almost always results in explosive plays.

Former Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) against the Houston Cougars in the second half at Mountain America Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

4. Sam Leavitt, LSU

Leavitt's transfer to LSU instantly elevated expectations in Baton Rouge this fall under first-year coach Lane Kiffin. He already has playoff experience at Arizona State after nearly knocking off Texas in overtime less than two years ago in the Peach Bowl.

Kiffin is known to be a quarterback whisperer and Leavitt already possesses some NFL qualities including a quick release, but will need to improve accuracy on intermediate and longer throws.

However, it's Leavitt's ability to improvise in the pocket that will make him one of the SEC's toughest quaterbacks to gameplan for.

While he won't be thought of as the flashiest player Arkansas will face this fall, but he rarely makes bad decisions under pressure and is more than capable of shredding defenses in the pocket.

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) looks on during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

4. Marcel Reed, Texas A&M

This is a prove it year for Reed, who enters his third year as starting quarterback for the Aggies. With almost 6,500 yards of total offense and 55 total touchdowns to his credit, Reed must take that next step in development after an uninspiring performance against Miami in the first round.

Reed isn't asked to play a lot of "hero ball" at Texas A&M, but has plenty of talent at his disposal to keep things humming at Kyle Field.

Since the Aggies joined the SEC, this game has come down to one possession with Arkansas coming up short more years than not, including a 45-42 loss at Razorback Stadium last season. If the Razorbacks allow him to have another career day then it could make for a long day in College Station for Silverfield and company.

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) passes the ball during the Georgia Spring football game at Sanford Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

3. Gunner Stockton, Georgia

There was a debate of putting Stockton at No. 4 given how much Reed outperformed Stockton last season. Outside of Stetson Bennett's run as a starter, the Bulldogs have been just ok behind center.

Where Stockton lacks in height, he compensates with toughness, anticipation and command of Georgia's offense going into his second year as the starter for coach Kirby Smart. If he can improve on his intermediate-to-deep passing accuracy and ball placement, then the sky in Athens is the only thing holding him back.

Stockton competed 70% of his passes for 2,894 yards, 24 touchdowns and five interceptions as a junior. He added another 462 yards and an additional 10 scores on the ground.

Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) throws a pass during the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

2. Devon Dampier, Utah

Likely the biggest surprise on this list is the quarterback likely to give Arkansas the worst nightmare of all, especially early on this fall. The former New Mexico star followed offensive coordinator Jason Beck to Utah and immediately transformed the Utes into one of the nation's most dangerous offenses.

Instead of following Beck again to Michigan after former Utah coach Kyle Whittingham took the Wolverines head coach job, Dampier wants to leave a strong legacy in Salt Lake City. He completed 64% of his passes in 2025 for 2,490 yards, 24 touchdowns and five interceptions.

It was his work on the ground where he did the most damage, recording 835 yards and 10 more scores. Few quarterbacks will stress a defense in college football like Dampier does this year because every play threatens comes with the RPO threat.

His ability to elude pressure, attack vertically and create explosive plays on the ground makes him one of the nation's most dynamic playmakers. Arkansas will face him in one of the toughest road environments in Week Two of the Silverfiled era, which obviously gives the Razorbacks its biggest early-season challenge for a first-year coach in many years.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) runs with the ball against the Michigan Wolverines during the first half at Camping World Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

1. Arch Manning, Texas

All that talk last season about the next great Manning child being a complete bust in college turned out to be a complete hoax. Sure, his third season on campus didn't really start out the way most anyone imagined but seems to be getting better as he gained more experience.

The 6-foot-4, 226 pound passer is 12-3 overall as a starter and is coming off a redshirt sophomore campaign which saw him complete 61% of his passes for 3,163 yards, 26 touchdowns and only seven interceptions.

Manning will likely have his 2026 season put under a microscope once again and media will spin it as "Heisman or bust" or "College Football Playoff Champions or Bust" as the projected preseason No. 1 team in the country.

And he's going to show why he is considered the top NFL quarterback prospect in his class this fall with his combination of IQ, arm strength, accuracy and ability to run in the open field.

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