Why Acuff's NBA Moment Matters More to Razorback Fans Than NFL Draft

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Tonight isn't the draft most Arkansas fans have much more than a passing interest in.

The one that will get the most interest for the Razorback faithful will be in June and that's because guard Darius Acuff, who finally got around Wednesday to saying what everybody already knew was happening by declaring for the NBA Draft.

Acuff will be one of the highest players picked. That hasn't been in dispute in any of the NBA mock drafts.

The 6-foot-3 guard started all 36 games as a freshman in 2025-26 and led the SEC with 23.5 points and 6.4 assists per contest. His standout season, which included a Sweet 16 appearance, earned him SEC Player of the Year and a consensus first-team All-American nod.

More of the Hogs' faithful will be watching the baseball game against Missouri tonight as the NFL Draft unless they are complete football nerds. It is the biggest story in sports Thursday, though.

Darius Acuff makes it official that he's headed to the NBA Draft. https://t.co/9SzBrbMSuK — Adam Finkelstein (@AdamFinkelstein) April 22, 2026

Why Razorback Fans Not That Interested

Besides probably only abouot five or six players likely to be picked this week in Pittsburgh, they simply didn't spend enough time or get much exposure and fans didn't really get to know them.

Running back Mike Washington Jr., quarterback Taylen Green and cornerback Julian Neal.

Offensive lineman Fernando Carmona Jr. and defensive lineman Cameron Ball could follow in the later rounds.

Just don't expect any of them Thursday night and the first round and much of the second may pass before Washington hears his name. There are some mock drafts projecting Washington as the final pick of the second round to the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks, which would make him the last selection of Day 2.

Washington, a 1,070-yard rusher in his final season, is considered the top Arkansas prospect in this class and is projected by some as the third-best running back available behind Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price.

He has been rated as high the second best running back in the draft. Washington was one of six Hogs invited to both the Senior Bowl and the NFL Combine, the most the school has produced for a single draft.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green throws a pass against the Texas A&M Aggies in a game at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

Green posted eye-opening numbers across two seasons, throwing for 5,868 yards, 34 touchdowns and 20 interceptions while running for 16 more scores and ranking ninth in the FBS with 13.7 yards per pass completion.

He ranked first in quarterback athleticism at the NFL Combine and posted a quarterback-record 4.36 in the 40-yard dash. After his Pro Day, Green said they just wanted to see him throw, adding that knowing he wouldn't have to do any testing "takes a lot of pressure off Pro Day."

Former Atlanta Falcons coach Mike Smith has called him the most interesting quarterback prospect in the draft, though most projections have him landing on Day 3.

Neal, who spent four years at Fresno State before his final season at Arkansas, started all 12 games and recorded 55 tackles, two interceptions and 10 pass breakups.

The others incude offensive lineman Fernando Carmona, linebacker Xavian Sorey and defensive lineman Cameron Ball. All three probably deserve to be picked but it's a numbers game and decisions aren't always made on how good they are off the field.

Razorbacks Camden Kozeal against UAPB | Arkansas Communications

What Razorback Fans Will be Watching

The Hogs open their series at Missouri on Thursday at 7 p.m. on SEC Network, with Friday's game also on SEC Network at 7 p.m.

Arkansas is 13-2 in its last 15 games against Missouri since 2017 and hasn't lost a weekend series against the Tigers since 2016.

Dietz will make his third consecutive series-opening start Thursday. The left-hander owns a 4-2 record, a 3.59 ERA and an SEC-leading 84 strikeouts in 52.2 innings.

With the second half of SEC play underway, the Razorbacks stand 9-9 through 18 league games and must go 9-3 over their final 12 to reach 18 SEC wins for the ninth consecutive season.

It's a steep climb, but the Diamond Hogs have made a habit of finding ways to get there.

Tonight, the big stage belongs to Pittsburgh. Hogs football fans can check back Friday and Saturday for Washington, Green, Neal, Carmona and Ball.

When June arrives, it'll be Acuff's turn — and if his freshman season was any preview, he won't let that moment pass quietly.

Hogs Feed: