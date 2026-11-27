FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas defensive lineman Carlon Jones is officially returning to the Razorbacks for the 2027 season, providing Ryan Silverfield with another important piece of the program's defensive foundation.

Jones announced his decision Thursday, Nov. 26, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. The junior defensive lineman becomes another returning contributor for a program facing significant roster decisions following a difficult first season under Silverfield.

The 6-foot-2, 327-pound Jones appeared in all 11 games for Arkansas during the 2026 season, earning three starts along the defensive front. His experience and versatility provide the Razorbacks with an established option as they begin preparing for another SEC campaign.

Jones finished the season with 19 tackles and two sacks, according to season statistics reported following his announcement. He also recorded six quarterback pressures, including four quarterback hurries, according to Pro Football Focus data cited by Arkansas' roster tracker.

I’m Coming Back! Unfinished Business!! Straight Hogging 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/J7a6lFfroi — carlonjones91 (@carlonjones11) November 27, 2026

His return is particularly important for a defensive line that needs to establish more continuity heading into 2027.

Arkansas entered the 2026 season with a significantly reshaped roster after Silverfield brought in 81 newcomers. The transition created challenges throughout the season, particularly when it came to developing chemistry between players who had not previously competed together.

Retaining experienced contributors is now an important part of the next phase of Silverfield's roster construction.

Jones originally arrived in Fayetteville after transferring from Southern California. Before beginning his collegiate career at USC, he was a highly regarded prospect in the 2024 recruiting class.

According to 247Sports recruiting rankings, Jones was a four-star prospect and ranked among the top defensive line recruits nationally. His combination of size and experience gives Arkansas another option capable of contributing along the interior defensive front.

Arkansas DT Carlon Jones has announced his return to Arkansas for 2027



He’s got 19 tackles, 2 TFLs and 2 sacks and has two years of eligibility left



He’s the second Hog to announce his return pic.twitter.com/60pwgcjGNw — ArkansasRazorbackRecruitingUpdates (@ArkRecuriting94) November 27, 2026

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Jones is not the only defensive lineman Arkansas has received encouraging news about this offseason.

Antonio Sandel-Bascomb also announced his return to the Razorbacks after emerging as one of the defense's more productive contributors during the second half of the season.

Sandel-Bascomb recorded 18 tackles, half a tackle for loss and a forced fumble after earning an expanded role in the defensive rotation. His emergence was documented in Arkansas' roster tracker, which highlighted the importance of retaining both defensive linemen.

Keeping Jones and Sandel-Bascomb gives defensive coordinator Ron Roberts two experienced interior options heading into the offseason.

The Razorbacks will still have work to do along the defensive front, particularly when it comes to adding depth and finding additional playmakers capable of consistently disrupting opposing offenses.

However, returning players who have already experienced Roberts' defensive system should make the transition into another season easier.

Following a postgame stat change, DL Carlon Jones was credited with another sack to finish with four tackles, including 2.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks, at Auburn.



His 2.0 sacks, the first two of his career, are the most in a game by a @RazorbackFB defender this season. pic.twitter.com/DnvJDhPufc — Razorback Communications (@RazorbackComms) November 10, 2026

Silverfield previously addressed the importance of roster retention following Arkansas' loss to Auburn, explaining that several players had already expressed interest in remaining with the program.

"There are plenty of guys on this current roster we want to keep, guys who are going to be part of our future," Silverfield said Nov. 10.

Jones' announcement gives Arkansas another important answer as the offseason approaches.

The Razorbacks still have plenty of decisions to make, but retaining an experienced defensive lineman with multiple seasons of eligibility remaining is a positive development for a program looking to make significant progress in 2027.

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