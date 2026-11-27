FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas defensive coordinator Ron Roberts could become an interesting name to watch during the offseason as Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding evaluates his coaching staff heading into 2027.

The connection between Roberts and Golding has created speculation about a potential reunion in Oxford, which could put Ryan Silverfield in a position to defend one of the most experienced members of his inaugural Arkansas coaching staff.

An Ole Miss 365 report published Nov. 17 identified Roberts as a potential fit for the Rebels, pointing to the extensive history between the two coaches.

There has been no confirmed offer or reported formal negotiation involving Roberts. However, their coaching relationship makes the possibility worth monitoring as the offseason approaches.

Tennessee defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and Arkansas defensive coordinator Ron Roberts speak before the game. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

The two coaches have a connection that stretches back more than a decade.

Golding played safety at Delta State, where Roberts served as defensive coordinator. After his playing career, Golding returned to the program as a graduate assistant and eventually worked under Roberts again when he became the team's defensive coordinator.

The relationship continued when Roberts moved into the head coaching position at Delta State. Golding remained on his staff before the two eventually reunited at Southeastern Louisiana.

Their time together helped establish Golding's coaching foundation, with Roberts playing an influential role in his development.

Golding has previously credited Roberts with having a significant impact on his development as a coach, according to the Ole Miss 365 report.

That history is particularly relevant now that Golding has taken over as Ole Miss' head coach.

Golding inherited the responsibility of leading the Rebels while also managing the defensive side of the program. Adding an experienced defensive coordinator with whom he already shares a professional relationship could provide an opportunity to redistribute some of those responsibilities.

Roberts would bring considerable experience to Oxford if the Rebels ultimately pursued him.

Ron Roberts appreciation post 👏 pic.twitter.com/PKj0e45gvY — Arkansas Football 🐗 (@RazorbackFB) November 15, 2026

The Arkansas defensive coordinator has previously worked at several major college football programs, including Baylor, Auburn and Florida. His experience coordinating defenses in the SEC and Big 12 made him one of the most established assistants Silverfield brought to Fayetteville.

Roberts arrived at Arkansas in December 2025 after serving as Florida's defensive coordinator. He was given a three-year contract worth $6 million, making him the highest-paid assistant coach in Arkansas football history at the time of his hiring.

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His hiring was part of Silverfield's effort to bring an experienced defensive mind to Fayetteville.

As detailed in Sports Illustrated's coverage of Roberts' arrival, the Razorbacks wanted a more aggressive defensive identity after several difficult seasons on that side of the football.

Roberts brought a track record of coordinating defenses at the highest levels of college football, including Baylor's successful 2021 season, when the Bears captured the Big 12 championship.

For Arkansas, losing that experience after just one season would create another significant offseason challenge.

Ron Roberts DESERVES his flowers:

- took over the worst defense in power 4 (allowed 35 ppg)

- had very limited resources in portal

- Turned it into one of the most consistent defenses in the SEC (allowing only 20 ppgs)

- developed unheard names into some of the best defenders in… pic.twitter.com/hgkmNGOico — Random SEC (@therandomsec) November 15, 2026

Silverfield is already working to retain important pieces of a roster that underwent substantial turnover before the 2026 campaign. The defensive side of the football has provided some of the program's more encouraging individual developments, making continuity particularly important.

Players such as Antonio Sandel-Bascomb and Carlon Jones have emerged as potential building blocks along the defensive front, while Khmori House has become an important piece of Roberts' defensive scheme.

Keeping the defensive coordinator who helped develop those players would give Arkansas a familiar foundation heading into 2027.

A potential departure would force Silverfield to evaluate the coaching market once again, whether that means promoting from within or searching for another experienced defensive coordinator.

The financial investment Arkansas made in Roberts also demonstrates how important his role is to the program. His contract runs through 2028, giving the Razorbacks an established commitment to the veteran coach.

However, coaching contracts do not necessarily eliminate the possibility of movement when another program presents an appealing opportunity.

For Golding, the opportunity to reunite with a coach who helped shape his career could be attractive. For Roberts, a potential move to Oxford would mean returning to a familiar coaching relationship while taking on another opportunity in the SEC.

There’s a new face leading the @RazorbackFB defense! 🏈



🎥 Defensive Coordinator Ron Roberts sits down for an exclusive interview, now on Hogs+ pic.twitter.com/epdG3An2yp — Hogs Plus (@HogsPlus) February 16, 2026

Arkansas has not publicly indicated that Roberts is leaving, and there is no confirmation that Ole Miss has made a formal attempt to hire him.

Still, Silverfield has another important situation to monitor as he attempts to establish long-term stability in Fayetteville.

The Razorbacks cannot afford to overlook the importance of keeping their coaching staff intact, particularly after an offseason that will already require significant roster decisions.

Whether Golding ultimately pursues a reunion with his former mentor remains to be seen. But with the history between the two coaches, Roberts is a name Arkansas fans should continue watching as the coaching carousel develops.