Editor’s note: This tracker will be updated throughout the offseason as Arkansas players announce whether they plan to return or move on.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's that time of year again as student-athletes across the country announce their intention to either return to their current program or enter the transfer portal.

There will be more announcements in the coming days and weeks following the conclusion of the regular season with a pair of defensive linemen in Carlon Jones and Antonio Sandel-Bascomb expected to return in 2027.

Both players are expected to be key contributors moving forward and are key for continuity for next year's team. Coach Ryan Silverfield mentioned after a heartbreaking loss on the road at Auburn that there are many players expressing their desire to return to Arkansas next season.

"To an extent. I try to have, without sounding corny, an open-door policy," Silverfield said on Nov. 10. "A lot of players have come back and said, 'Hey, I want to be a part of this thing. We’ve got great belief in what we’re doing.' I always tell them, 'Hey, let’s just focus on this game.' But there have been players who have said, 'Certainly want to be a part of this. I couldn’t find myself playing anywhere else'

"Those are good, comfortable conversations. If they proceed into having conversations about what that looks like financially, so be it. But there are plenty of guys on this current roster we want to keep, guys who are going to be part of our future."

Carlon Jones, DL (Possibly Returning)

A former 4-star prospect in the 2024 class, Jones was the No. 216 ranked overall recruit, No. 31 among defensive linemen and No. 37 from the Lone Star State, according to 247Sports.

The 6-foot-2, 327 pound lineman can play a variety of positions in the trenches, and has played the 10th-most snaps of anyone along the line of scrimmage, according to Pro Football Focus. When called upon, Jones has pressured opposing quarterbacks well with six total pressures, four hurries and two sacks.

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Antonio Sandel-Bascomb, DL (Announced)

The 6-foot-3, 315 pound lineman played just 14 total snaps through the first three games of the season before getting his chance at extended playing time against Tulsa. From that point on, Sandel-Bascomb has racked up 18 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble and has graded out as the Hogs' highest-graded player on defense, per PFF data.

After starting his college football career at Iowa Western Community College, the Akron, Ohio native has fought his way to meaningful snaps as an underdog everywhere he's been.

He redshirted as a freshman in 2023, and played sparingly for the Reivers in 2024 recording nine tackles and two tackles for loss.

Sandel-Bascomb transferred to Coffeyville Community College in Kansas where he thrived with a career-high 29 tackles, eight tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks across eight games, and found himself committed to Silverfield at Memphis.

With all that production, recruiting services weren't very high on him given his No. 119 overall ranking and No. 25 among junior college prospects.

Silverfield's staff has been under the microscope for much of the season over their evaluation, or lack thereof, when it came to building the 2026 roster. However, Sandel-Bascomb's midseason emergence has been a pleasant surprise and someone to build around going into the offseason.

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