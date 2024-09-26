Winning 'Explosive' Matchup Big This Year for Razorbacks
Five plays. Maybe 10, probably less. That's what decides most football games.
Whether it's turnovers or explosives — they used to be called big plays — that half-dozen or so saves coaching jobs, creates stars (and larger NIL deals) and excites fans. Or, it goes the other way with lost jobs and quiet locker rooms.
So far, the Razorbacks have been really good at creating big plays on offense. For the most part, they've done a good job of limiting those on defense.
For Texas A&M's defense, not so much. Despite the Aggies' front seven that includes a bunch of top recruits and NFL prospects, they've been subject to either missed assignments or missed tackles or were just missing when the other team dashed downfield.
Texas A&M coach Mike Elko said he's pleased with his defense overall but knows they've been vulnerable to explosives, and I don't mean dynamite.
"I think from an efficiency standpoint, we’ve been really good," Elko said. "I think if you look at the runs that we’ve had 3 (yards) or less (yards gained by the opponent) versus the runs we’ve had 4 (yards) or more, those numbers are on par with some of the better run defenses that I’ve been a part of.
"The problem that we’ve run into is we’ve given up way too many chunk runs. So our averages are not where they need to be, which is why rankings-wise we’re not where we need to be. So I think a lot of that is (happening) at every level — D-line, linebackers, DBs have all played a little part in it."
Among SEC teams, Arkansas is third in offense and A&M is 10th. In defense, A&M is again 10th, with the Hogs right behind.
Elko is in his first year as the boss of the Aggies' program. He led Duke to a 16-9 record the last two seasons, and served as A&M's defensive coordinator and safeties coach from 2018-21. That means he understands what this series means to fans and perhaps recruiting.
He said most of his players are adjusting to the system he implemented during spring and preseason practices.
"I think some of it is just getting a little bit more comfortable with our scheme and our fits and our structures and some of it is just the consistency and focus to do it play in, play out," he said. "Then, as a coaching staff, we’ve got to do a good job of making sure we’re leveraging runs the right way with how we call the game.
"So I think we’re just continuing to grow in each of those areas, to clean up our efficiencies on those chunk plays."
Arkansas excels in creating explosives, chunk plays, long plays, big plays. Offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino's schemes put Taylen Green, tailback Ja'Quinden Jackson and an improving group of receivers led by Anthony Armstrong in positions to make those game-changing plays.
Winning that battle doesn't always guarantee a victory, though. Almost always. Almost.
If an explosive play is at least 12 yards rushing or 16 yards passing, in the first three weeks of the SEC season, teams were 33-2 if they won the explosives battle, according to The Athletic. Vandy led 9-8 in explosives and lost 36-32 at Georgia State.
Biggest surprise based on that formula was ... Arkansas, of course! The Hogs won the explosives battle on the road at Oklahoma State by an eye-popping 15 plays! They lost in double overtime, although everyone knew the Razorbacks should've prevailed.
Count those explosives as the game progresses and you'll have a good idea who is going to win. But, as my friend said, the scoreboard matters most.