Wooden's Bond with Hogs' Coaches Made Transfer Decision Easy
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Previous ties with coaches is at least one major reason transfers look at certain schools.
In former Auburn Tigers safety Caleb Wooden's case, he knew Arkansas was where he wanted to be thanks to his previous relationship with defensive coordinator Travis Williams and co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson.
"For me it was familiarity with the coaching staff, [Woodson and Williams]. They were already at Auburn. They recruited my brother, so the relationship was already there. It was like a family reunion when I came on the visit because there was already a relationship there. And that was a heavy factor in my decision to come here."
Both defensive assistants have deep ties to the SEC, spending time together at Auburn in 2018-19 under former Tigers' coach Gus Malzahn. Wooden is a believer in his new team and teammates as practices are very competitive compared to his time with the Tigers.
The Razorbacks were not only one of the worst pass defense units in the SEC last season, but also nationally, finishing the year ranked No. 111 at just under 247 yards per game. Wooden's addition gives Arkansas' secondary an injection of experience it didn't have last season.
"Playing in this conference for three years, you become accustomed to the talent that we face every day in practice, and coming over here it’s no different," Wooden said. "The SEC is the SEC, and it’ll forever be the SEC. So the transition has been smooth because I have that experience to come with me and I’ve played in big-time games. I think that’s what I’ve been able to bring to the table to Arkansas."
The 6-foot-1, 195 pound athlete primarily played free safety at Auburn and finished last season with a Pro Football Focus-College defensive grade of 67.6 while also scoring a 75.3 tackling grade. Over the span of three seasons, Wooden has posted 41 career tackles, six tackles for loss and two interceptions.
"Stepping up, being a leader in this room because, like I said, I have that experience," Wooden said. "I know what it takes to win in big-time football games, I’ve played in big-time football games. Just having that experience that comes with it you have to step up and be a leader because not a lot of guys have played a lot of football or are returning starters or have experience."
Razorback coaches continue to target help in the secondary as FCS North Alabama defensive back Ashaad Williams was in for an official visit March 14-16. He is expected to remain at cornerback at his next stop and told Hogs on SI last week that his top four schools consist of the Arkansas, Purdue, Ole Miss and Kansas.