Razorback Pitchers Stifle Oral Roberts Bats In Midweek Win
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas pitching held the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles to just seven singles the Razorbacks picked up its 17th straight midweek win, 4-1. Neither team had an extra-base hit.
"I told our guys before the game started," coach Dave Van Horn said. "This game is on the schedule, and the wind's blowing 30 miles an hour straight in for the most part, not going to help anything. And we just need to find a way to score. And we found a way to score four times."
Righty Ben Bybee turned in his strongest outing of the season, pitching four scoreless innings and striking out five, including former Razorback outfielder Will Edmunson to start the game. Edmunson transferred to Oral Roberts after one season with the Hogs and finished the day 0-for-3 and a walk.
"I just made the comment he just basically picked up where he left off in Oxford," Van Horn said. Throwing most of his pitches for strikes, throwing with some velocity downhill, good breaking ball. Got us some quick innings."
Arkansas' offense was provided by the top of the lineup. The first three hitters in the order, Charles Davalan, Wehiwa Aloy and Kuhio Aloy provided seven of the eight hits for Arkansas.
Davalan continues his good form from the Ole Miss series, going 3-for-4 with an RBI single to open the scoring in the third. He is now 11 for his last 21 at the plate.
The only blemish against the Hogs staff came when lefty Cole Gibler relieved Bybee in the fifth. Three straight Oral Roberts' singles led to a 1-1 tie. After a visit from pitching coach Matt Hobbs, Gibler did well to strand the go-ahead run at third at keep parity.
Kuhio Aloy continues to be an run-producing machine for the Hogs. His RBI single to left gave Arkansas the lead right back. The younger Aloy has registered at least one RBI is 16 of his 18 games and is hitting .588 with runners in scoring position.
Brent Iredale added his 31st RBI of the season with a sac fly. The Hogs also added an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth, with the run crossing the plate on a double play.
Christian Foutch picked up his third save of the season with a clean ninth inning.
Arkansas and Oral Roberts will finish its midweek series 3 p.m. Wednesday. The game will be streamed on SEC+.