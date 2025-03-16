Never Say Die Razorbacks Topple Rebels with Furious Ninth Inning
OXFORD, Miss. — No. 3 Arkansas fought back to take the rubber match of the series against No.13 Ole Miss, 12-9. The Razorbacks have won every SEC opening series since 2017.
"That was a wild one now," Van Horn said. I've been a part of a lot of ball games, but that was probably top 10."
Down to its final out in the ninth and trailing by one, Charles Davalan capped off an 8-for-17 weekend with a game-tying RBI single up the middle.
"We've been learning it since the first game of the year," Van Horn said. "We can come back. We don't feel like we're out of the game."
Wehiwa Aloy, after homering Saturday, hit two home runs as part of a five-RBI day. Aloy followed Davalan's game-tying hit with a three-run game-winning homer. He now leads the team with nine homers, one more than his brother Kuhio.
After another slow start, Arkansas looked to have regained the momentum for good when they scored seven unanswered runs across the middle innings after falling behind 4-0, but Ole Miss mounted a furious comeback in the bottom of the seventh.
Mitchell Samford hit Colin Fisher's first pitch into the seats to trim the lead to 8-6. By the time Fisher left the game, Ole Miss had tied the game at eight. Dylan Carter had to come in to get the final out of the inning.
To add more drama, Ole Miss scratched the go-ahead run against closer Carson Wiggins across on a bloop single with a the runner scoring all the way from first because he was attempting to steal on the pitch.
Wiggins got the first two outs of the bottom of the ninth, but lost command and issuing back-to-back walks to allow Ole Miss' leading home run hitter Ryan Moreman to represent the tying run. Wiggins, known for his triple-digit fastball, struck out Moreman on three sliders to end the game.
The Razorbacks starting rotation put the team in a precarious situation for the third straight day.
Landon Beidelschies allowed a pair of two-run homers to second baseman Luke Hill and third baseman Judd Utermark.
Arkansas starters finish the weekend going just 9 1/3 innings combined, allowing 13 earned runs.
The Razorback lineup chipped away at the lead, scoring one in the fourth, two in the fifth before hanging another crooked number with four in the sixth.
"Just chip runs every inning," Wehiwa Aloy said. "Just continue to put baserunners on and score."
A day after all three Hawaiians hit homers, both Wehiwa Aloy and second baseman Nolan Souza played key roles in Arkansas' big inning.
Souza, after starting the season hitting .045, has raised his average nearly 150 points, including a game-tying double to the gap in right-center .
Aloy tied his younger brother Kuhio for the most homers on the team (8) and capped the inning, giving the Hogs a three-run lead after a Davalan RBI groundout gave Arkansas its first lead of the day.
The two teams traded runs in the bottom of the sixth and the top of the seventh before Ole Miss mounted its comeback in the eighth off Fisher.
Arkansas returns home for a double midweek against Oral Roberts. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday and will be streamed on SEC+.