Yurachek giving collective go ahead for pursuing damage on broken deals interesting
FAYTTEVILLE, Ark. — Considering now-former Arkansas quarterback Madden Iamaleava hit the transfer portal Monday, Hunter Yurachek's social media post was more than interesting Tuesday.
The Razorbacks' athletics director is stepping forward in a bold way and giving the green light to Arkansas Edge, the collective for NIL the go-ahead to do whatever it takes to claw the money back when players take the money and run.
This is a logical move that really shouldn't be questioned. College athletics has become a business and until now it's been a one-way street.
To translate the post on X, Yurachek said in legalese if a player gets money in advance and then bails out on the Hogs, the NIL folks can give them a chance to gve the unearned portion back or everybody will be sitting in court.
Th players' agent or advisors can check the court records here in Washington County to see how previous lawsuits against former coaches being paid to not coach the Razorbacks worked out. They didn't follow the terms of their buyout and the UA stopped the payments and took it to court.
Iamaleava jumped in the spring portal that closes today (April 22) shortly after his older brother Nico bailed on Tennessee recently in a case that drew national headlines.
According to what people that have seen the buyout have told me, there was buyout language in the deals the players signed. You would have to presume Iamaleava had that in the deal he signed and choosing the Hogs just before the first of the year.
Don't be surprised to see a flood of other schools jump on board now that someone is holding young adults to their agreements. That's the way the real world works and just because you can play a sport doesn't mean you get immunity from that.
This is a part of the new NIL rules expected to be put into place by the NCAA. We'll see how that holds up in court if it's challenged (and it would be surprising if it is not these days).
Congress had gotten involved with a settlement case against the NCAA. If this ground-breaking new model is approved, schools would begin paying their athletes directly for use of their name, image and likeness (NIL) beginning on July 1.
Right now it's the equivalent of unrestricted free agency in college athletics. This would reign some of the craziness back in and give some control of their programs back to the universities.
With most of it now being done with zero transparency the new legislation includes a clearing house that will screen the deals. That will help, but probably not as much as schools standing up to players that try to take the money and run.
We have no idea if that's going on with Iamaleava or not. It is interesting, though, the timing of Yurachek's announcement on the heels of him going into the portal without ever being in uniform at a game or going through a single preseason fall camp.
Maybe it will be called a coincidence. Personally, I don't believe in those.