Report: Nico Iamaleava Transfers to UCLA Bruins following Tennessee Football Drama

Tennessee Volunteers QB transfer will be joining the UCLA Bruins

Caleb Sisk

Oct 19, 2024; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) passes the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first quarter at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2024; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) passes the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first quarter at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images
There were reports that started to circulate that Nico Iamaleava was having a "holdout" after missing practice ahead of the Orange and White game. Following these reports, a decision would start to come to light as the Vols reportedly moved on from the California QB who started last season for the Vols.

Nico Iamaleava is now reportedly transferring to the UCLA Bruins after spending a short time in the transfer portal. UCLA was one of the teams that were trending for the Vols QB as soon as he entered the portal. Colin Cowherd broke the news.

It is also worth mentioning that Madden Iamaleava was originally committed to UCLA before flipping to Arkansas when he signed. Many believed that they could've burnt some bridges, but this report proves that there is no bad blood.

Iamaleava was quite successful in his own ways, as at times he didn't help his receivers, and his receivers didn't help him. He finished last season with 19 touchdowns passing and 5 interceptions while throwing for 2,616 yards. He also rushed for 358 yards and 3 touchdowns. This was his first season as a starter for the Vols and his second overall season in Orange and White. Iamaleava played the year prior as he was the primary backup to Joe Milton, but only started in one game as he played Iowa in the Cheez-It Bowl. This was arguably his best game as a Volunteer.

This transfer decision is ultimately best for the Tennessee Volunteers, and should be thanking the rule that keeps a player who transfers inside the conference in the Spring ineligible. This meant that the former starting QB had to transfer out of conference if he wanted to play, and of course, he would want to play this season, as this is likely his draft season.

All of these reports that have already been released leave many questioning, "How does this change his draft stock?"

The Tennessee Volunteers will likely also look for a QB in the portal, as they have two active QBs with a scholarship. Both QBs are freshmen this year, so the Vols will need a veteran presence. As mentioned earlier, the Vols will have to go outside the conference when looking for a QB if they want this player to be eligible, which is a no-brainer, because it would be a pointless decision if they didn't. The Vols weren't the most successful team; in fact, they were arguably the most unerwhelming portal teams, with the reports that they would be "big spenders."

Published
Caleb Sisk
