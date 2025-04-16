Report: Nico Iamaleava Transfers to UCLA Bruins following Tennessee Football Drama
Tennessee Volunteers QB transfer will be joining the UCLA Bruins
There were reports that started to circulate that Nico Iamaleava was having a "holdout" after missing practice ahead of the Orange and White game. Following these reports, a decision would start to come to light as the Vols reportedly moved on from the California QB who started last season for the Vols.
Nico Iamaleava is now reportedly transferring to the UCLA Bruins after spending a short time in the transfer portal. UCLA was one of the teams that were trending for the Vols QB as soon as he entered the portal. Colin Cowherd broke the news.
It is also worth mentioning that Madden Iamaleava was originally committed to UCLA before flipping to Arkansas when he signed. Many believed that they could've burnt some bridges, but this report proves that there is no bad blood.
Iamaleava was quite successful in his own ways, as at times he didn't help his receivers, and his receivers didn't help him. He finished last season with 19 touchdowns passing and 5 interceptions while throwing for 2,616 yards. He also rushed for 358 yards and 3 touchdowns. This was his first season as a starter for the Vols and his second overall season in Orange and White. Iamaleava played the year prior as he was the primary backup to Joe Milton, but only started in one game as he played Iowa in the Cheez-It Bowl. This was arguably his best game as a Volunteer.
This transfer decision is ultimately best for the Tennessee Volunteers, and should be thanking the rule that keeps a player who transfers inside the conference in the Spring ineligible. This meant that the former starting QB had to transfer out of conference if he wanted to play, and of course, he would want to play this season, as this is likely his draft season.
All of these reports that have already been released leave many questioning, "How does this change his draft stock?"
The Tennessee Volunteers will likely also look for a QB in the portal, as they have two active QBs with a scholarship. Both QBs are freshmen this year, so the Vols will need a veteran presence. As mentioned earlier, the Vols will have to go outside the conference when looking for a QB if they want this player to be eligible, which is a no-brainer, because it would be a pointless decision if they didn't. The Vols weren't the most successful team; in fact, they were arguably the most unerwhelming portal teams, with the reports that they would be "big spenders."
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @evanvcrowell
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Nico Iamaleava Is The Latest NIL Saga For Tennessee
- Rodney Dunham Commits to Notre Dame Over Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee
- 49ers Set to Host Former Tennessee Volunteers DL, Omar Norman-Lott
- REPORT: Tennessee and QB, Nico Iamaleava in Active Contract Negotiations
- Tennessee QB Target Jayce Johnson Up for Vote for Best Georgia High School QB
- Tennessee vs Ole Miss Series Preview - SEC Showdown in Oxford
- Tennessee Football Hopeful to Land Priority In-State 2027 Athlete
- Tennessee Football Set for Home and Home with ACC program
- Tennessee Volunteers Finish In Top-5 in Final College Basketball Rankings
- Five Freshmen We Are Excited to See During Tennessee Spring Game
- Tennessee Baseball Defeats Alabama State Ahead of Weekend vs. Ole Miss Rebels
- Tristian Givens Names Four Finalists