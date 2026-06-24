Yurachek: There 'Wasn't Interest' Among Certain Families To Put Name on Razorback Stadium

If there were betting odds as to what major company would end up getting the new naming rights deal to Razorback Stadium come 2027, Kansas-based credit union CommunityAmerica likely wouldn't have been at the top of many fans' lists.

While the company, which is the "No. 1 Credit Union in Missouri", per its website, has expanded its footprint into Northwest Arkansas and the DFW area, the latter being a hotbed for UA students and alumni, it was not, according to Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek, the first door the UofA knocked on.

"When we started down the road, we first went down the private path," Yurachek told reporters Wednesday at Razorback Stadium. "We knocked on some of the family doors you'd think that we would knock on, and there wasn't the interest we thought there may be in naming the football stadium. "

One could assume those unnamed families are the Hunts, Stephens Tysons and Waltons. Walmart and Tyson each have logos on the playing surfaces at both Razorback Stadium and Bud Walton Arena, while Tyson has notably been very financially involved with the Razorback basketball program during the John Calipari era. JB Hunt and Stephens Inc. have also been financial donors to UA athletics.

"Those families have done such amazing things not only for the athletic program, but for the university," Yurachek said. "The university launched their own $200 million capital campaign, their Land of Opportunity Scholarship fund. It didn't make a lot of sense for the athletic department to be stepping on the university's toes while they were out there knocking on some of the same doors.

"So then we pivoted. We went the route of trying to find a corporate partnership. Learfield had two years to sell this opportunity [and] did so in less than a year, so kudos to that team and what they're able to uncover for us."

Razorback Stadium will be officially renamed as CommunityAmerica Razorback Stadium ahead of the 2027 season. It will be the first name change to the facility since 2001 when it became Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium following a renovation funded in part by the Donald W. Reynolds Foundation. The previous naming rights deal with the foundation expired in June 2024.

"There's no timeline," Yurachek said. "We didn't have to ever pull down the Donald W. Reynolds Razorback name just because the contract expired. Obviously, that foundation had been very good to us."

CommunityAmerica currently has locations in Fayetteville, Bentonville, Siloam Springs, Springdale and Lowell.

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