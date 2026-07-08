Yurachek, UA Giving In-State Companies 'Rest' With Stadium Naming Rights Deal

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — University of Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek made it clear in June that the UofA reached out to big-name families and brands in the natural state when it came time to find a naming rights partner for Razorback Stadium.

"We knocked on some of the family doors you'd think that we would knock on," Yurachek said, "And there wasn't the interest we thought there may be in naming the football stadium. "

Instead, the logo of Kansas-based credit union CommunityAmerica, which does have several locations in northwest Arkansas, will adorn Razorback Stadium beginning in 2027 as part of a lucrative deal worth $70 million over 13 years.

Big money coming in from an out of state partner will allow in-state brands such as Walmart, Tyson, Stephens Inc. and JB Hunt, among others, to "rest", according to Yurachek.

"We have so many incredible companies throughout the state of Arkansas," Yurachek said in a recent interview with Hogs Plus, "And we have continued to knock on their doors throughout the years, and they have been incredibly supportive of our athletic program both at the corporate level and at the personal level.

Hunter Yurachek sits down to discuss the state of the program 🐗



🎥 Watch this exclusive interview only on Hogs+ pic.twitter.com/oGyNSt0Rxv — Hogs Plus (@HogsPlus) July 7, 2026

"But to be able to give those folks a rest, and to go outside of the state and find a company that saw incredible value in Razorback Stadium and also partnering with the Razorback brand was really exciting for all of us in the athletic program."

While having an Arkansas-based company be the namesake of Razorback Stadium would've been big for the state, it's hard to argue against CommunityAmerica coming on board if none of the aforementioned Arkansas companies were interested or put forth offers with less money on the table.

Modern-day college athletics are predicated on dollars and cents, and it's not as if the UofA could afford — both literally and in regard to public opinion — to take a lesser deal in order that an Arkansas-based company could plaster its name on the stadium.

Most Arkansas fans likely won't flock to CommunityAmerica locations because of the deal to get Razorback-branded debit and credit cards.

The brand may still struggle to get a ton of recognition from fans, especially this year without its logo being present at Razorback Stadium.

But Arkansas' football program desperately needs money to compete in the SEC and win football games, and that's a cause everyone can behind, regardless of which company is footing the bill.

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