Former Razorback Catalon’s arrival at Missouri draws praise from Saban
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Even legendary coach Nick Saban took notice when former Arkansas safety Jalen Catalon's tour through college football landed him in Missouri.
Now it's sparked a war of words with media figures, and set the tone for one of the SEC’s most intriguing storylines entering the 2024 season.
Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz didn’t hold back at SEC Media Days when asked about Catalon, a graduate transfer safety whose college journey has already spanned six years and three programs.
“Jalen Catalon is a guy that played against us in 2020 during the COVID year,” said Drinkwitz, a native of Arkansas who has landed players from the state for the Tigers. “Didn’t play in the first half because of a targeting penalty and, man, he came on and was an elite player, and has been an elite player for a long time.”
It was Drinkwitz’s story about Nick Saban that turned heads in Atlanta.
“Coach Saban, all summer, he calls and does scouting reports with all the head coaches, not to get back into coaching, just want to clear that up for Greg McElroy,” Drinkwitz said, making a pointed reference to the former Alabama quarterback and current ESPN analyst who had fanned speculation about Saban’s retirement plans.
“Saban does that to make sure he has an edge on the competition and the first person he asked about was Jalen Catalon because he said, ‘Man, that guy has played a lot of really good football at a high level.’”
Catalon, from Mansfield, Texas, has been a fixture in the SEC since his breakout years with the Razorbacks before transferring to Texas and, most recently, Missouri.
Over 43 career appearances, he has racked up 272 tackles, 13 pass deflections, 10 interceptions (two returned for touchdowns) and five forced fumbles. His reputation as one of the smartest and most instinctual safeties in college football preceded him to Columbia.
Drinkwitz, who is known for his candidness and strategic mind, sees Catalon as a perfect fit for Missouri’s evolving defense, particularly after the loss of veteran Joseph Charleston.
“Instinctual,” Drinkwitz said. “He’s got great instincts. He understands, diagnoses what offenses are trying to do. He’s got a knack for finding the football in the air. He’s really good at blitzing.
“We play a lot of single high defense and use that safety to insert, which is something that Jalen can really do. We’re very excited about what he brings to that room. You know, we lost a lot of career starts with Joseph Charleston and so we needed somebody in that back end.”
The conversation with Saban, who retired after the 2023 season as the most decorated coach in modern college football history, underscored Catalon’s SEC-wide reputation.
Catalon’s impact in Missouri was immediate. In spring workouts and early practices, teammates and coaches reportedly marveled at his anticipation, ball skills, and ability to diagnose plays before they happened.
“He’s been awesome,” Drinkwitz said.
“He’s one of those guys who just gets it,” veteran linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper said. “He’s vocal, he’s fast, and he’s everywhere you need him to be.”
His career with the Hogs was marked by spectacular highs including being a Freshman All-American season in 2020 and frustrating lows, including multiple injuries that cut short his sophomore and junior campaigns.
After transferring to Texas for the 2023 season, he played in just seven games before opting to leave, seeking a fresh start by rejoining former Razorbacks defensive coordinator Barry Odom, this time at UNLV for 2024.
When Odom left for Purdue after the season, Catalon took advantage of a last year of eligibility and came back to the SEC with Missouri.
“It’s always been about proving what I can do and I want to help this team win,” Catalon said earlier this summer.
Tigers defensive coordinator Blake Baker sees Catalon as the piece who could elevate Missouri’s defense from good to great.
“He’s the total package in the back end because he covers, he hits, he thinks like a coach,” Baker said during spring camp.
For now, Catalon, Drinkwitz, and Missouri will have the SEC’s and Saban’s attention.