Where Arkansas Sits Amongst Nation’s Top High Schoolers For 2025
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The 2025 crop of high school recruits is already full of can’t miss prospects. Thanks to new Arkansas coach John Calipari's focus on prep stars there won’t be a lack of recruiting coverage inside or outside the state.
According to 247sports, three players from Arkansas rank in the top 150 prospects around the nation. Benton’s Terrion Burgess leads the way at No. 36, Springdale’s Isaiah Sealy comes in at No. 73 and Kellen Robinson, younger brother of former Razorbacks guard KK, rounds up the top prospects at No. 136.
“It’s the first place you look,” Calipari said during his opening press conference at Arkansas. “Are they good kids and are they good enough? If they are, we’ll recruit them.”
The backbone of Calipari’s tenure at Arkansas might be instate recruiting. Burgess is one of those types of prospects a coach would hate to see leave the Natural State. He’s long, athletic, and can jump out of the gym. Alabama has been in somewhat aggressive contact with Burgess with multiple drop-in visits to Benton.
Arkansas and Ole Miss have received visits from the 6-8, 200 pound power forward. Missouri and Oklahoma are both out of state options joining Alabama.
While looking out of state, the Razorbacks have been on many of the nation’s top-10 prospects' lists. Top overall prospect AJ Dybamtsa, 6-9 forward from Napa, California, was offered by Arkansas when Calipari took over as coach last month.
The Calipari recruiting pitch so far is basically 'same coach, different place,' according to multiple reports, which should ease the transition from Lexington to Fayetteville for both parties.
The No. 2 player in the land, Cameron Boozer, has an opportunity to be one of the more skilled bigs to come out of high school in a few years. An NBA pedigree from his father, Carlos, gives him loads of potential at the next level. Boozer teased the recruiting world when he shared plans of an official visit to another school before shutting down his recruitment.
Should he choose to join the Razorbacks it’ll be of interest if his twin, Cayden, also joins the fold. The 6-3, 190 pound point guard ranks No. 17 overall in the 247sports composite ranking. Arkansas initially offered while former coach Eric Musselman was around. However, an offer under Calipari has yet to come, although Cayden took an official visit to Kentucky last September. Duke, North Carolina and Miami are also in play.
One prep school Arkansas has a pipeline to over the years is Huntington Prep. Razorbacks' great Marshawn Powell came from the same program and was a critical piece to the John Pelphrey teams and first Mike Anderson squad. No. 3 overall prospect Darryn Peterson performed as expected during the first Adidas 3SSB weekend in Omaha. The 6-foot-5 forward averaged 23 points, eight rebounds, three steals and two assists over three games. Peterson was offered by Calipari while at Kentucky which should carry over to Arkansas.
Darius Acuff, the No. 4 overall prospect in the class will take an official visit to Fayetteville after being offered by Calipari’s staff April 21. This will be Acuff’s second time to visit with the Razorbacks new coach as he took a trip to Kentucky in October 2023.
