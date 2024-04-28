Caglianone'd: Razorbacks Feel Full Wrath of Florida's Two-Way Star in Series Finale
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Florida's two-way star Jac Caglianone single-handily salvaged the series finale against Arkansas, 9-5. snapping the Razorbacks' 27-game home winning streak, which had tied the program record for most consecutive wins at home. It was their first home loss since Feb. 18 against James Madison.
After being intentionally walked in four of his first seven plate appearances in the doubleheader and with two runs already across in the top of the fourth, he came up with two outs, bases loaded facing Koty Frank. On a 1-2 count, Caglianone one-handed a grand slam, his 26th homer of the season, extending Florida's lead to 7-1.
"Believe me I thought about walking in a run," coach Dave Van Horn said. "I honestly did, and I wish I would have. He’s an amazing hitter."
One of the few two-way stars in college baseball, Caglianone also started the game and allowed three runs across four innings of work.
With Mason Molina on the shelf with an injury, Ben Bybee made his first SEC start of the season, the only pitcher other than Hagen Smith, Brady Tygart and Molina to make a conference start. He lasted three innings and was charged with three runs.
The Razorbacks cut the lead to 7-3 on a two-run double off the bat of Peyton Stovall but Florida got those two runs back in the sixth with a two-run homer from Ty Evans.
Arkansas had plenty of chances to get back into the game, stranding at least one baserunner in each of the first six innings and 11 for the game. The Razorbacks also went 4-for-17 with runners in scoring position.
" I think if you ask any team in the SEC if they wanted to be 16-5 right now they’d take it in a heartbeat," Stovall said. "I think we’re in a really good spot. We just have to keep going out there and keep competing. Florida has a great team."
Jake Faherty got some revenge for the Hogs, striking out Caglianone for just the 15th time in 171 plate appearances.
"I thought overall we played well in three games in 24, 25, 26 hours," Van Horn said. "It starts to wear on you a little bit, especially when the winds beating on you like the way it was. It just wears you out.
I was proud of our guys. I mean, Florida’s really good."
The Hogs will conclude its midweek slate against Missouri State Tuesday 6:30 p.m. at Baum-Walker Stadium. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network+.
