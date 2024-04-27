Razorbacks Extend Streak to 29 Straight NFL Drafts with a Pick
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Jacksonville Jaguars selected Arkansas kicker Cam Little in the sixth round of the NFL Draft with the 212th overall pick. Little was the third kicker selected in the 2024 draft class behind Alabama's Will Reichard and Stanford's Josh Karty. Hogs' center Beaux Limmer went five picks later to the Rams.
Little finished his three seasons in a Hogs' uniform as the most accurate kicker in Razorback history. He connected on 53-of-64 field goal attempts and a perfect 129-for-129 on extra points across 38 games.
Limmer made 41 starts across five seasons in Fayetteville, playing both guard and center.
With Little's selection, the Razorbacks have had at least one draft pick every year since 1995 and is the first Arkansas kicker taken since Zach Hocker was taken in the seventh round by the Washington Redskins.
