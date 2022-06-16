First All-American List Out Includes Some Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's the time for the preseason honors to start.

Phil Steele Magazine released its preseason All-American teams Wednesday afternoon and Arkansas landed a first-teamer and a couple more on other lists.

Seven Razorbacks were named to the magazine's All-SEC teams.

Safety Jalen Catalon was on the first team. Linebacker Bumper Pool was named to the second team and center Ricky Stromberg was named on the fourth team.

Catalon, Pool and Stromberg were also featured as first-team All-SEC contributors. Kicker Cam Little (third team), wide receiver Jadon Haselwood (fourth team), offensive lineman Beaux Limmer (fourth team) and defensive tackle Isaiah Nichols (fourth team) rounded out the Hogs’ list of preseason All-SEC honorees.

Safety Jalen Catalon Razorbacks safety Jalen Catalon directs the secondary during a win over Georgia Southern last season at Razorback Stadium. (Arkansas Communications) Entered 2021 as a preseason All-American by the Associated Press and started in the Hogs’ first six games before being sidelined with an injury for the remainder of the season. In the season opener against Rice, Catalon carded double-digit tackles (11) and a career-high two interceptions. He finished eighth on the team in tackles with 46 despite playing in only six games. In 2020, Catalon posted a freshman season not seen by a defensive back in the SEC for yearswith 99 total tackles, two tackles for loss, three interceptions, four pass breakups, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Linebacker Bumper Pool Hogs' linebacker Bumper Pool at in a drill during spring practice in March. (Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images) Led the Hogs and tied for 10th nationally with 125 tackles last season, including 7.5 tackles for loss. In 13 games, Pool ranked third in the SEC in tackles per game (9.6). A 2021 All-SEC honoree, Pool has the second-most tackles (320) among all FBS defenders since 2019. The Lucas, Texas, native logged seven games of 10 or more tackles in 2021, which tied for third-most in the FBS. He enters the 2022 season with 349 tackles, good for ninth all time on the Arkansas career list and just 60 tackles away from overtaking the legendary Tony Bua.



Center Ricky Stromberg Razorbacks center Ricky Stromberg makes the line calls during last October's game against UAPB in Little Rock's War Memorial Stadium and he only played in the first half. (Ted McClenning / allHOGS Images) He anchored Arkansas’ offensive line, starting a career-high 13 games at center and blocking for an offense that led all Power 5 schools in rushing, averaging 227.8 yards per game. A Tulsa native collected AP All-SEC Second Team recognition in 2021 and was named to the Rimington Trophy Watch List, awarded to the nation’s top center.



Kicker Cam Little Razorbacks kicker Cam Little talks after a field goal attempt against Auburn at Razorback Stadium last October. (Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports) His 20 field goals last season were the third most in a single season by a Razorback kicker in program history and helped him garner Freshman All-America status from the FWAA, The Athletic and Pro Football Focus. Little drilled 20 of his 24 field goal attempts and all 46 of his point after attempts in 2021.



Wide Receiver Jadon Haselwood Razorbacks transfer Jadon Haselwood during spring practice in March at Razorback Stadium. (Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images) Expected to make an immediate impact to the Hogs’ receivers corps as a transfer from Oklahoma. Last season, he led OU in receptions (39) and touchdowns (11) with 399 yards over 12 games. As a freshman in 2019 for the Sooners, Haselwood played in 13 of 14 games and logged 19 receptions for 272 yards and a touchdown. The Ellenwood, Georgia, native caught three passes for 25 yards vs. No. 1 LSU in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl on Dec. 28, 2019.



Offensive Lineman Beaux Limmer Offensive lineman Beaux Limmer made enough of an impression last season that he's getting mentioned on preseason honors lists already. (Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images) Started 10 games at right guard in 2021 and played an integral role in the Hogs’ efficient rushing attack that ranked second in conference rushing in 2021.



Defensive Lineman Isaiah Nichols Razorbacks defensive lineman Isaiah Nichols makes a tackle during a win over UAPB last October. (Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports) In 13 games last season, Nichols had 18 tackles including 3.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble. The Springdale native started four games for the Hogs last season, recording a season-high four tackles against Penn State in the Outback Bowl.

