Hogs Draw Familiar Opponent in SEC-Big 12 Challenge

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — This is going to be billed as the rematch of an Elite 8 game.

The only problem with that when Arkansas goes to Baylor on Jan. 28 is the players will be completely different.

That is the matchup for the Razorbacks in the 2023 SEC-Big 12 Challenge for this season.

Razorbacks guard Davonte Davis playing defense against West Virginia in the SEC-Big 12 Challenge in January. (Michael Morrison / allHOGS Images)

The 10th annual challenge will feature 10 games played on the same day in a matchup of two premier college basketball conferences.

ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU will once again televise the event it helped create to boost ratings after the dust has settled on football bowl games. Start times and network designations will be announced at a later date.

The Hogs will play in the challenge for the ninth straight times, going 4-4 in the previous games (losing odd-numbered years and winning only in even-numbered seasons).

The Hogs helped the SEC win last year’s challenge, 6-4, with a 77-68 home win over West Virginia. It was the second year in a row the SEC won, losing the Challenge just one time in the last six years.

The Arkansas and Baylor rivalry dates back to the Razorbacks’ first season of basketball (1924-24) when both schools were members of the Southwest Conference.

The teams have met on 144 previous occasions, making the Bears fourth (tied) among Arkansas’ most common opponents behind Texas A&M (161), Texas (155) and SMU (155) while being tied with Rice (144).

Moses Moody drives the ball in the Elite 8 matchup with Baylor on March 29, 2021. (NCAA Photos)

The Hogs own a 96-48 advantage in the series, including a 37-32 mark in games played in Waco.

The teams have only played three times since 1990-91 after Arkansas left the SWC for the SEC and all three were on neutral courts — Jan. 5, 2008, in Dallas; Dec. 20, 2009, in North Little Rock; and Mar. 29, 2021, in Indianapolis.

HOGS FEED:

BOTH TEAMS DIFFERENT WHEN ARKANSAS, STANFORD FACE EACH OTHER THIS TIME

HOGS PILE UP NATIONAL PRESEASON FOOTBALL AWARDS

THE SOFTNESS OF TEXAS RISES AGAIN

KJ JEFFERSON NOT WHO SHOULD CONCERN HOG FANS

FORMER HOG TOSSED FROM PRACTICE IN DALLAS

ARKANSAS CONTINUES TO CEMENT COLLEGE BASEBALL BLUE BLOOD STATUS

ANOTHER NOTCH IN DAVE VAN HORNS IMPRESSIVE LEGACY

Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.