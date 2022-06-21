OMAHA, Neb. — Behind seven inning of one-run ball from starting pitcher Will McEntire, Arkansas avoided elimination in an 11-1 victory over SEC West foe Auburn at Charles Schwab Field.

McEntire was awarded run support early and often, allowing him to pitch with ease and rack up nine strikeouts — the second most in a College World Series game in program history.

The Hogs broke things open with a three-run third inning and put the game out of reach with a two-run double from Chris Lanzilli and a two-run homer from Michael Turner in the fourth inning.

Now facing the Hogs is a rematch with the Ole Miss Rebels, who defeated Arkansas 13-5 Monday night. The Razorbacks will need to win two straight over the Rebels to advance to the College World Series final on Saturday.

Here is how Arkansas took care of Auburn:

Top 1st: Arkansas 1, Auburn 0

Braydon Webb took the first pitch to left-center for a leadoff double. Peyton Stovall drove Webb home with an RBI single up the middle. A pair of strikeouts from Cayden Wallace and Chris Lanzilli and a groundout by Michael Turner stranded Stovall.

Bottom 1st: Arkansas 1, Auburn 0

Blake Rambusch grounded out to second on the second pitch Will McEntire threw. Brody Moore drew a six-pitch walk to give the Tigers a one-out baserunner. Jalen Battles turned a 6-3 double play to end the inning.

Razorbacks catcher Michael Turner in the 12-3 loss to Ole Miss on Monday evening at the College World Series in Omaha, Neb. (Dylan Widger / USA TODAY Sports)

Top 2nd: Arkansas 1, Auburn 0

Robert Moore and Jalen Battles watched strike three go by for a quick two outs. Brady Slavens reached first on a fielding error by the third baseman. Zack Gregory grounded out to third to end the inning.

Bottom 2nd: Arkansas 1, Auburn 0

Will McEntire sat Bobby Peirce, Brooks Carlson and Cole Foster down on strikes to work a 1-2-3 frame.

Arkansas pitcher Will McEntire looks at Michael Turner before delivering a pitch in the Razorbacks' Super Regional game against North Carolina on Sunday in Chapel Hill, N.C. (Walt Beazley / Arkansas Communications)

Top 3rd: Arkansas 4, Auburn 0

Braydon Webb flied out to left to lead things off and the sun helped Peyton Stovall drop a one-out single into left. Cayden Wallace fouled out to Sonny DiChiara at first for the second out. Michael Turner drew a two-out walk and Chris Lanzilli followed it up with an RBI single through the right side that scored Stovall.

Robert Moore smacked a two-run double to left field to bring Turner and Lanzilli home.

After Auburn brought in RHP John Armstrong, Jalen Battles drew a walk to put two runners on. Brady Slavens struck out looking to end the inning.

Bottom 3rd: Arkansas 4, Auburn 0

Will McEntire struck out the side for the second inning in a row, this time on 12 pitches.

Top 4th: Arkansas 8, Auburn 0

After Zack Gregory flied out to left to leadoff the inning, Braydon Webb blooped a single into shallow left. Peyton Stovall advanced Webb to third with a double down the left field line.

Michael Turner crushed a two-run double to the wall in right to score Webb and Stovall. Chris Lanzilli followed Turner up with a 416 foot two-run homer to left that chased John Armstrong.

LHP Carson Skipper came on in relief of Armstrong. Robert Moore fouled out to Sonny DiChiara to end the inning for the Hogs.

Bottom 4th: Arkansas 8, Auburn 0

Blake Rambusch hit a weak grounder back to Will McEntire, who threw it to first to get the leadoff man off. After a hard line out to left by Brody Moore, Sonny DiChiara hit a single to left. Will McEntire struck Bobby Peirce out to end the frame.

Razorbacks center fielder Braydon Webb takes a swing in the 12-3 loss to Ole Miss on Monday evening at the College World Series in Omaha, Neb. (Dylan Widger / USA TODAY Sports)

Top 5th: Arkansas 8, Auburn 0

Jalen Battles flied out to left and Brady Slavens popped out to short for a quick two outs and Zack Gregory struck out swinging to close the 1-2-3 inning.

Bottom 5th: Arkansas 8, Auburn 0

After a Brooks Carlson groundout and a Cole Foster strikeout, Kason Howell dropped a two-out single into shallow center. McEntire earned his ninth strikeout to close the fifth.

Arkansas pitcher Will McEntire delivers a pitch in the Razorbacks' Super Regional game against North Carolina on Sunday in Chapel Hill, N.C. (Walt Beazley / Arkansas Communications)

Top 6th: Arkansas 9, Auburn 0

Braydon Webb grounded out to third to lead the sixth off. After a Peyton Stovall strikeout, Cayden Wallace hit a two-out double to left. Micheal Turner snuck an RBI single into center to score Wallace.

After Chris Lanzilli singled through the right side, Auburn elected to turn to RHP Chase Isbell. Robert Moore grounded out to Isbell to end the frame.

Bottom 6th: Arkansas 9, Auburn 0

After a few quick groundouts right back to McEntire, a fielding error by Cayden Wallace allowed Brody Moore to reach base. The baserunner was erased on a groundout to Jalen Battles.

Razorbacks coach Dave Van Horn makes another pitching change in the 12-3 loss to Ole Miss on Monday evening at the College World Series in Omaha, Neb. (Dylan Widger / USA TODAY Sports)

Top 7th: Arkansas 9, Auburn 0

Jalen Battles drew a five-pitch walk to leadoff the seventh followed by a trio of strikeouts from Brady Slavens, Zack Gregory and Braydon Webb.

Bottom 7th: Arkansas 9, Auburn 1

Bobby Peirce led the inning off with a 369 foot missile to left field. Will McEntire induced a pair of groundouts and a fly out to bounce back and close the inning.



Arkansas starting pitcher Will McEntire delivers a pitch during the Razorbacks' 7-3 win over Alabama on Friday night. (Alabama Athletics)

Top 8th: Arkansas 9, Auburn 1

Peyton Stovall led things off with a single through the right side. Cayden Wallace reached first on a 5-4 fielder's choice and Auburn then elected to go with RHP Chase Allsup. Wallace was thrown out trying to take third after Michael Turner singled to right field. Chris Lanzilli struck out swinging to end the inning.

Bottom 8th: Arkansas 9, Auburn 1

RHP Zebulon Vermillion entered the game for the Hogs and worked a 1-2-3, four-pitch inning.

Razorbacks Zebulon Vermillion winds up to deliver a pitch during the final game in the Stillwater NCAA Regional against Oklahoma State on Monday night. (Walt Beazley / Arkansas Communications)

Top 9th: Arkansas 11, Auburn 1

Robert Moore singled through the right side to lead the inning off and Jalen Battles joined him on base with a walk. Auburn then elected to turn to RHP Carson Swilling.

Brady Slavens and Zack Gregory both earned their third strikeouts of the game followed by Braydon Webb drawing a walk to load the bases.

Auburn brought LHP Brooks Fuller in to try and limit the damage. It did not work, as Stovall hit a two-run single into right to score Moore and Battles. Cayden Wallace grounded out to short to end the frame.

Bottom 9th: Arkansas 11, Auburn 1

RHP Austin Ledbetter came in for the Hogs and faced the minimum to close out the victory.

