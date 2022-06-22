How to Have Fun During Arkansas-Ole Miss

OMAHA, Neb. – Sometimes baseball can feel a little slow, as has been the case these last two College World Series games for the Arkansas Razorbacks.

While it's a bit more fun when your team jumps out early and it's clear the other team isn't going to come back, which was the situation Tuesday evening, it takes the dedication of Sisyphus to get through a game like Monday night's tooth puller against Ole Miss.

Either way, both games were a slog, which is why Razorback fans need a way to entertain themselves Wednesday night just in case things continue to play out how they have all College World Series.

To that end, here is a game for both Arkansas and Ole Miss fans to play Wednesday night. While someone out there is probably going to turn this into a drinking game, not all of us drink, so this is a family game.

Every time someone hears or sees one of the following, call it out and award the points listed. Whoever has the most points by the final out wins.

Here are the chances to earn points:

1. The announcers try to impress the audience with their second grade knowledge of ROY G BIV.

2. The Jalen Battles No. 2 jersey story.

Arkansas shortstop Jalen Battles and second baseman Robert Moore come off the field in the Razorbacks' Super Regional game against North Carolina on Sunday in Chapel Hill, N.C. (Walt Beazley / Arkansas Communications) Arkansas shortstop Jalen Battles and second baseman Robert Moore come off the field in the Razorbacks' Super Regional game against North Carolina on Sunday in Chapel Hill, N.C. (Walt Beazley / Arkansas Communications)

3. The camera man awkwardly lingers too long on someone eating food or picking their teeth.

4. The Peyton Stovall gave up $2 million story.

Dylan Widger / USA TODAY Sports Arkansas Razorbacks first baseman Peyton Stovall (10) gets an out against the Auburn Tigers to end the seventh inning at Charles Schwab Field.

5. The color guy asks if someone can find Robert Moore's dad.

6. Bridge talk commences. (Award 2 points if the announcers mention the state of Iowa)

7. If the LSU guy is wearing his traditional purple shirt.

8. If Tim the Nebraska Native shows his chest hair that is shaved to look like a bikini top.

9. A beach ball on the field (Award 2 points if a worker pops it before getting to the bullpen.)

10. If the guy in the truck has to hit the drop button because an Arkansas fan cursed, causing the crowd noise to briefly disappear.

11. If the color commentator drifts into Joe Klein voice.

12. Someone throw one of those colorful warm-up balls against the dugout wall.

13. The announcers mention Arkansas has four shortstops playing in the infield.

Michael Morrison / allHOGS Images Arkansas third baseman Cayden Wallace tries to snag a tough hop against Mississippi State. Wallace is one of several former shortstops starting the infield for Arkansas.

14. The announcers talk about Arkansas not stealing bases.

15. A Razorback fan is shown wearing a beer hat.

Crant Osborne / allHOGS Images A Razorback fan wears a beer hat signifying the bases are loaded during a 17-2 win over Stanford on Saturday afternoon.

16. Either baseball team does a circle dance.

Feel free to add up to four of your own and have a great night. Best of luck on getting to play the game multiple nights.

