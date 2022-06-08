Treylon Burks' Asthma 'One of Those Things': Titans' Coach

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Treylon Burks may not be breathing easier, but at least now everybody knows the cause.

"The kid’s got asthma," Tennessee wide receivers coach Rob Moore said after Burks missed Tuesday's organized team activity (that's what that OTA stands for). "Those things happen."

He didn't appear terribly concerned about it and probably shouldn't. The former Razorback isn't the first NFL first-round pick to have that problem.

Hall of Fame running backs Jerome Bettis and Emmitt Smith also battled it. Teams can deal with it once they are aware what's going on.

Nobody talked about it with the Razorbacks pretty much keep things like that under wraps. It's also a private medical issue.

The Titans said Tuesday they were aware of Burks' medical history.

SI.com senior NFL writer Albert Breer reported last week that Burks labored through some workouts during the pre-draft process, which some teams saw as a red flag.

Two weeks earlier, Breer reported that Burks had trouble keeping his weight down prior to the draft. The Titans list Burks at 225 pounds (he is 6-foot-2), which is what he weighed at the scouting combine in February.

According to Breer, Burks soon carried an additional five pounds or more around during team visits and subsequent workouts.

It's a question a lot of the Titans' fan base is questioning with the 18th pick in the draft and dumping a proven wide receiver to draft Burks.

With training camps starting in just over a month, OTA workouts are used as a conditioning time and for skill position players to get things running smoothly.

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks makes a catch during drills during OTA workouts in Nashville. (George Walker IV / USA TODAY Sports)

There have been reports about Burks at rookie camp when he looked out of breath and was taken from the field twice during the first on-field session of the rookie orientation.

At one point, according to reports, he was seen with an inhaler but finished that workout inside with the trainers.

Recently he has stayed on the field for the entirety of workouts but has had long stretches where he got no reps.

