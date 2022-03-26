Late Homer Powers No. 3 Razorbacks Against Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Braydon Webb’s go-ahead two-run homer in the top of the eighth powered No. 3 Arkansas (17-3, 4-0 SEC) to a 7-5 win against Missouri (12-6, 0-4 SEC) on Friday night.

The Razorbacks have now started 4-0 in league play in four of the last five seasons.

Connor Noland started on the mound and turned in five innings of three-run ball. The veteran right-hander struck out nine before handing the game off to the Razorback bullpen with a 5-3 lead.

Arkansas scored in three of the first four innings, including two runs in the fourth on Michael Turner’s two-RBI double to left center.

The Razorback catcher finished his night with two hits and three RBI, raising his team-leading batting average to .371 for the season.

Mizzou narrowed its gap with a run in the bottom of the sixth to cut Arkansas’ lead to 5-4 before tying the game at five apiece in the seventh. Tied to start the eighth, Webb stepped up to the plate with one on and nobody out.

The Razorback outfielder slugged a 2-2 pitch over the wall in right center to put Arkansas ahead for good. Webb’s 404-foot bomb was his fourth home run of the season and his third in as many games.

Gifted a two-run lead, true freshman Brady Tygart had no problems securing the win and his third save of the season. The Hernando, Miss., native struck out five in two scoreless innings to close out the Hogs’ 7-5 win.

Four Razorbacks, including Turner, finished the night with multi-hit games. Cayden Wallace racked up three hits, while Jalen Battles and Webb each had two base knocks.

Game two of the series between Arkansas and Missouri gets underway at 2 p.m. tomorrow on SEC Network with Matt Schick (play-by-play) and Chris Burke (analyst) on the call. The Razorbacks will look to clinch their 12th consecutive SEC weekend series win.

Hogs Feed

• What Eric Musselman said before meeting Blue Devils in Elite Eight

• What the Razorback said about facing Duke in Elite Eight matchup Saturday

• Peacocks steal spotlight from Hogs as run continues

• While fans bask in glow, Razorbacks must flip switch

• Kzryzewski's dream ending meets historical nightmare for Blue Devils

• Random Notes: 1-in-100 ... Hogs make history against Gonzaga

• Musselman's NBA-style approach paying big dividends for Hogs

• Live Blog: Razorbacks down No. 1 Bulldogs

• Hogs may be in line for another cover from Sports Illustrated

• Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.