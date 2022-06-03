STILLWATER, Okla. – Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn announced Thursday that he will stick with his season-long ace in righty Connor Noland for the regional opener against Grand Canyon at noon on Friday.

Van Horn elected not to announce who will get the call for Game 2.

“We are just talking about (Thursday),” Van Horn said. “We’re going to sit right here and play at 12. See what happens in the evening game, where we’re at, and then we will go from there.”

Arkansas senior right-hander Connor Noland will start Friday's regional opener against Grand Canyon

The decision to go with Noland was not surprising, but also not fully expected. He has given up five earned runs in each of his last three starts and has not held a team scoreless since April 7 against Florida.

Noland posted a 2.68 ERA over his first 10 starts this season, but he has recorded an 8.05 ERA across his past five starts. Pitchers seem to hit a wall at some point in the season, and Noland hit the wall at the worst time.

Despite the recent struggles, Van Horn continues to remain confident in his Friday night starter.

“His stuff — it’s not down,” Van Horn said. “We feel real good about Connor. We think he’s as strong as ever.”

The issue for Noland has been throwing strikes consistently. His normally dominant off-speed stuff is not locating and his fastball has been non-existent according to Van Horn.

In his past two outings — which came against Alabama and Florida — Noland has given up a combined nine hits and three runs in his first four innings pitched. Once the fifth inning rolled around, Noland could not limit the damage either time.

In the fifth innings of those games, Noland allowed a combined five hits, four runs, two homers and issued two walks. He was pulled from the game before completing either fifth inning.

Noland went with a ‘looking ahead’ approach when asked about how he feels going into this weekend.

“I’m feeling really good,” Noland said. “I’m just excited … We have an opportunity and it doesn’t matter how rested or how I feel, I’m going to go out there and give everything I have.”

Though it’s not an SEC team, Grand Canyon is no slouch. The Antelopes have a team batting average of .309 and they averaged nine runs per game over their last 14 regular season games.

“We know they’re a really good team,” Arkansas third baseman Cayden Wallace said. “They’ve had a really good year. It’s going to be a dog fight from the beginning and throughout the whole game.”

Connor Noland looking for some help with the bats starting Friday night with the Razorbacks looking to hold lead in SEC West starting road trip at Auburn. (Florida Athletics) Arkansas starter Connor Noland has struggled lately on the mound for the Hogs.

Noland will have to return to his early-season form Friday if Arkansas wants to avoid an elimination game Saturday. The Razorback bats have provided little run support as of late, so starting pitching has to be on point.

The Hogs and Antelopes will get things started at noon CST Friday at O’Brate Stadium in Stillwater. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network and Fubo.

