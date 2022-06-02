Signed, Sealed and Finally Official for Sam, Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On the heels of Arkansas’ most successful season on the football field in a decade, Sam Pittman has signed a new contract.

His base compensation increases and it extends through 2027 based on on-field success.

The new five-year agreement began retroactively on Jan. 1 and is effective through Dec. 31, 2026. The agreement would be extended an additional year, through 2027, if Pittman leads Arkansas to seven wins in any one season (inclusive of a bowl game against a Power 5 or Top 25 team) during the term of the contract.

Linebacker Bumper Pool and Sam Pittman during spring practice earlier this year inside Razorback Stadium. (Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images)

“Coach Pittman and his staff have done a tremendous job quickly restoring the pride and belief in our football program,” athletics director Hunter Yurachek said in a press release. “There is no doubt, Coach Pittman has proven to be the right man to lead our football team.”

Terms of the new deal raise Pittman’s base salary to $5 million annually with compensation escalators based on the number of wins per season and incentive bonuses based on postseason success.

“Arkansas is where I want to be, this is my dream job,” Pittman said. “I am so grateful for our University and Hunter for believing in me, our coaches and staff and the program we’re building. We are all excited to continue to build on what we’ve done and continue to make our fans and the whole state of Arkansas proud of our football team.”

In just his first two seasons, Pittman has put the Hogs back on the national scene.

The Razorbacks won eight games combined in the three seasons prior to Pittman’s arrival before winning nine games in 2021, including an Outback Bowl victory over Penn State, for the program’s most wins in a decade.

The Hogs finished the season ranked No. 21 in the Associated Press Poll and No. 20 in the USA Today Coaches’ Poll, ending the season ranked for the first time since 2011.

The Hogs started the 2021 season 4-0 and rose to No. 8 in the Associated Press poll early in the season — the team’s highest ranking since 2011 — and later set a program first by being ranked in consecutive College Football Playoff rankings after the Razorbacks beat No. 17 Mississippi State.

For the first time in history, the Hogs also captured all three of the program’s trophy games, beating No. 7 Texas A&M in the Southwest Classic, winning at LSU to recapture the Golden Boot and topping Missouri in the season finale to earn the Battle Line Rivalry trophy.

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman Penn State coach James Franklin visit on the field before the Outback Bowl on New Year's Day in Tampa. (Matt Pendleton / USA TODAY Sports)

Pittman and the Hogs entered the postseason with eight wins, the most regular season victories at Arkansas since 2011, before adding a fourth trophy to the case with a 24-10 win over the Nittany Lions in Tampa, Fla. at the Outback Bowl.

Information from Arkansas Communications is included in this story.

