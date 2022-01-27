WATCH: Hogs Enjoying New Facility, Starting Practices

Skip to main content

Dave Van Horn Previewing Start of Practices, New Facility

Watch the coach's complete press conference Thursday ahead of the start of practices next week

Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn's complete press conference looking at new baseball center, the roster ahead of practices starting ahead of opener Feb. 18 against Illinois State.

