WATCH: Hogs Enjoying New Facility, Starting Practices

Dave Van Horn Previewing Start of Practices, New Facility
Watch the coach's complete press conference Thursday ahead of the start of practices next week
Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn's complete press conference looking at new baseball center, the roster ahead of practices starting ahead of opener Feb. 18 against Illinois State.
• Graphix look back at Hogs' football
• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!
• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.