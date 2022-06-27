Former Razorback Catcher Transferring to SEC Rival

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The roster turnover continued Monday for Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn and his squad when sophomore Dylan Leach announced he will be transferring to Missouri.

Leach entered the transfer portal on Saturday, just two days after the Hogs’ season came to an end against Ole Miss in Omaha.

“I would like to express my gratitude to coaches, my teammates, family, and Razorback fans for such support of my growth as a Razorback,” Leach said in a tweet Saturday. “I would like to announce that I am entering into the transfer portal and will be continuing my growth.”

Just under 48 hours later, Leach announced his intent to transfer to SEC rival Missouri.

“After talking with God and my family, I’d like to announce I will be continuing my baseball career at the University of Missouri,” Leach said in a tweet Monday. “Thank you for everyone’s support through this process.”

During his two seasons in Fayetteville, Leach appeared in 41 games and backed up Casey Opitz and Michael Turner behind the dish. He had a career batting average of .237, 22 hits, 20 RBI, five home runs and struck out 25 times as a Hog.

Leach hit with a .224 average as a switch hitter this season and had four home runs, all of which came in midweek games. He hit for the cycle — and homered from each side of the plate — against UCA on April 5.

Arkansas Communications

The decision by Leach to transfer leaves Arkansas very bare at the catcher spot.

Graduate transfer Michael Turner, who started for the Hogs all season, will also not be back next season (MLB Draft). The Hogs now have one catcher left on the roster — freshman Max Soliz Jr., who appeared in five games as a designated hitter and outfielder this season.

Arkansas does not currently have a catcher coming in as a freshman or transfer, so Van Horn and his staff will likely bring in one or two through the transfer portal this offseason.

