Four Razorbacks Selected for All-SEC Teams on Monday

Four Razorbacks get postseason honors from SEC on Monday

Brady Tygart, Hagen Smith, Robert Moore, Connor Noland get All-SEC awards

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Four Hogs earned postseason classification and defensive awards from the SEC on Monday afternoon.

No Razorbacks were named to the overall all-league team.

Arkansas pitchers Brady Tygart and Hagen Smith were named to the freshman All-SEC team, while second baseman Robert Moore and pitcher Connor Noland landed on the All-SEC defensive team.

Brady Tygart-Miss State
Robert Moore-Miss State

Tygart emerged as the Razorbacks’ relief ace this season, recording a team-leading eight saves with a 2.12 ERA over 34 innings out of the bullpen.

The Hernando, Miss., has struck out 47 and held opposing hitters to a .191 batting average, allowing just three extra base hits all year.

Tygart is four saves shy of tying Phillip Stidham’s single-season program record for saves by a freshman (12).

Smith has held down a spot in the Razorbacks’ rotation all season, posting a 6-2 record with a 4.93 ERA in 14 games with 13 starts.

The true freshman from Bullard, Texas, who is tied for the team lead in wins (6), has struck 72 and limited opposing hitters to a .243 batting average over 65.2 innings of work.

Connor Noland-Alabama 02
Hagen Smith-UIC

With Tygart and Smith, Arkansas is one of three teams with multiple freshmen to earn All-SEC honors. Tennessee (3) and Vanderbilt (2) also placed multiple players on the Freshman All-SEC Team.

The Razorbacks are the No. 3 seed at the 2022 SEC Baseball Tournament in Hoover, Ala.

Arkansas opens play at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at The Hoover Met against the winner of No. 6 seed Georgia and No. 11 seed Alabama.

Information from Arkansas Communications is included in this story.

