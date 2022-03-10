Dave Van Horn Previews Thursday Doubleheader

Skip to main content

WATCH: Hogs Coach Dave Van Horn on Thursday Doubleheader

Bad weather forecast for Friday causing problems for many teams, but hopefully Razorbacks can play full series

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn's Zoom press conference Wednesday afternoon on playing two games on Thursday, hoping they can get all four games of weekend series played.

