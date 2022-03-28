Where Do Hogs Rank in Latest Rankings?

Skip to main content

Razorbacks Up to No. 2 in Latest Baseball Poll

Tennessee No. 1, but have to face Vanderbilt this week while the Hogs get Mississippi State

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Tennessee is No. 1, but Arkansas is ready to move up if they drop anything.

The Razorbacks moved to No. 2 in the USA TODAY coaches poll released Monday behind the Volunteers in the poll that includes seven SEC teams.

Tennessee (23-1, 6-0) out-scored Ole Miss over the weekend by a combined score of 26-7.

Tony Vitello-Tennessee

The Volunteers, coached by former Arkansas assistant Tony Vitello go to Vanderbilt this weekend. They were ranked No. 1 last week before dropping a series at South Carolina.

The Commodores are ranked fifth this week. Other ranked SEC teams this week are: Ole Miss (10), LSU (12), Florida (13) and Georgia (17).

The SEC and ACC are tied with seven teams apiece in the poll.

Tennessee got 30 of 31 first-place votes and third-ranked Virginia got the other one.

The Hogs will host Little Rock twice starting Tuesday, then defending national champion Mississippi State will roll into town on the weekend.

The Bulldogs are not ranked in the Top 25.

The Bulldogs (15-10, 3-3) didn't get a single vote this week after winning a weekend series against Alabama. They had gotten votes before a series loss to Georgia.

The Hogs have been ranked in 67 consecutive coaches polls dating to 2017, landing in the Top 10 of the last 22 polls.

Zack Gregory-Kentucky 03

USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll, March 28

1. Tennessee (23-1)

2. Arkansas (18-4)

3. Virginia (22-2)

4. Oregon State (17-5)

5. Vanderbilt (19-4)

6. Texas Tech (20-5)

7. Florida State (16-7)

8. Texas (19-7)

9. Oklahoma State (18-6)

10. Ole Miss (16-7)

11. TCU (18-5)

12. LSU (17-7)

13. Florida (17-7)

14. Louisville (19-5)

15. Arizona (17-7)

16. Notre Dame (12-5)

17. Georgia (18-6)

18. North Carolina (18-6)

19. Miami (17-6)

20. Texas State (20-5)

21. Georgia Tech (16-9)

22. Oregon (16-7)

T23. Maryland (18-5)

T23. Gonzaga (16-6)

25. Dallas Baptist (15-8)

Dropped Out: Liberty (17), Clemson (23) and Stanford (24)

Jalen Battles-UIC 04

