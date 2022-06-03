Watch-Listen: Hogs' Opening Game in NCAA Tournament

STILLWATER, Okla. — Arkansas’ road to Omaha begins at O’Brate Stadium.

The second-seeded Hogs open the NCAA Stillwater Regional against No. 3 seed Grand Canyon on Friday, June 3.

First pitch between the Hogs and Lopes is set for noon on SEC Network.

Arkansas is on the road in the postseason for the first time since the 2015 campaign. The Razorbacks also traveled to Stillwater that year for an NCAA Regional before punching their ticket to their eighth College World Series appearance in program history.

Schedule

Friday

Game 1: Arkansas vs. Grand Canyon – Noon CT (SEC Network)

Game 2: Oklahoma State vs. Missouri State – 6 p.m. CT (ESPN+)

Saturday

Game 3: Loser G1 vs. Loser G2 – Noon CT (TV TBD)

Game 4: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2 – 6 p.m. CT (TV TBD)

Sunday

Game 5: Winner G3 vs. Loser G4 – Noon CT (TV TBD)

Game 6: Winner G4 vs. Winner G5 – 6 p.m. CT (TV TBD)

Monday

Game 7: Winner G6 vs. Loser G6 (if necessary) – 6 p.m. CT (TV TBD)

Matchups

Game 1

Grand Canyon RHP Daniel Avitia (8-4, 3.59 ERA) vs. Arkansas RHP Connor Noland (5-5, 4.07 ERA)

On the Air

Lowell Galindo (play-by-play) and Troy Eklund will have the call for the entire NCAA Stillwater Regional on the SEC Network and Fubo.tv.

All of Arkansas’ games in the NCAA Stillwater Regional with Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter can also be heard on HitThatLine.com and ESPN Arkansas 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home.

With A Win …

• The winner of Friday’s game between Arkansas and Grand Canyon advances to play the winner of host and No. 1 seed Oklahoma State vs. No. 4 seed Missouri State at 6 p.m. Saturday.

• The losers of Friday’s contests play at noon Saturday in an elimination game.

• With three wins this weekend, Arkansas can advance to its 10th NCAA Super Regional in history and clinch a spot in the super regional round for the fourth time in as many postseasons.

Tournament Tested

• Arkansas head baseball coach Dave Van Horn has led the Hogs to their 18th NCAA Tournament berth in his 20th season at the helm of the program.

• Under Van Horn, the Razorbacks are 61-41 overall in the NCAA Tournament with six trips to the College World Series.

Information from Arkansas Communications is included in this story.

