Watch-Listen: Follow the Razorbacks-Vandy This Weekend

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With a two-game lead in the SEC Western Division entering the penultimate week of the regular season, No. 4 Arkansas (36-12, 16-8 SEC) hosts No. 24 Vanderbilt (31-15, 12-12 SEC) in a throwdown between two top-25 programs.

The opener between the Hogs and Commodores gets underway at 6:30 p.m. Friday from Baum-Walker Stadium where fans have been lining up for days to get inside.

First pitch in Saturday’s contest is set for 6:30 p.m. followed by a 2 p.m. start in Sunday’s series finale.

All three games of the series will stream on SEC Network+ and Fubo.tv.

Arkansas, winners of 12 consecutive SEC home series, is looking to become the first team since LSU (1997-99) to post perfect 5-0 conference series records at home in consecutive seasons.

Schedule

6:30 p.m. Friday: vs. No. 24 Vanderbilt • SEC Network+ and Fubo.tv • Listen • Live Stats

6:30 p.m. Saturday: vs. No. 24 Vanderbilt • SEC Network+ and Fubo.tv • Listen • Live Stats

2 p.m. Sunday: vs. No. 24 Vanderbilt • SEC Network+ and Fubo.tv • Listen • Live Stats

Matchups

Game 1: Vanderbilt LHP Devin Futrell (8-1, 2.03 ERA) vs. Arkansas RHP Connor Noland (5-3, 2.99 ERA)

Game 2: Vanderbilt RHP Chris McElvain (5-3, 3.48 ERA) vs. Arkansas LHP Hagen Smith (6-2, 3.79 ERA)

Game 3: Vanderbilt Carter Holton (6-3, 3.82 ERA) vs. Arkansas RHP Jaxon Wiggins (6-1, 5.40 ERA)

How to Watch

Brett Dolan (play-by-play) and Troy Eklund (analyst) will have the call on SEC Network+ and Fubo.tv for all three games this weekend.

The series can also be heard online HERE and ESPN Arkansas 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home with Phil Elson (play-by-play) and former Razorback Bubba Carpenter (analyst) on the call.

Series History

• Friday will mark the 63rd time Arkansas and Vanderbilt have met in the all-time history between the two programs.

• The Hogs lead the all-time series, 33-29, including an 18-11 record in Fayetteville.

• Arkansas last swept Vanderbilt in Fayetteville during the 2005 campaign.

Hogs at Home

• Arkansas owns the longest active SEC home series winning streak (12).

• The Hogs are 18-1 in SEC home series over the last four seasons.

• Arkansas’ last SEC home series loss came against Ole Miss in 2019.

• A series win this weekend would give Arkansas back-to-back seasons with perfect 5-0 series records at home.

• The last team to accomplish the feat in SEC play was LSU, when the Tigers posted three straight perfect home series records between 1997-99.

Leading Off

• Arkansas will celebrate Senior Day prior to Saturday’s game, honoring RHP Issac Bracken, OF Chris Lanzilli, RHP Kole Ramage, C Michael Turner, RHP Zebulon Vermillion and OF Braydon Webb.

• The Razorbacks are ranked second in the SEC in fielding percentage (.982), committing just 31 errors in 48 games this season.

• Arkansas ace RHP Connor Noland will take the mound in Friday’s series opener against Vanderbilt. The veteran owns a 5-3 record with a 2.99 ERA over 72.1 innings in 12 starts. Noland’s 81 strikeouts are second most among all SEC pitchers this season.

